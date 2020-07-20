comscore Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30, specs listed on Amazon
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30, design and features revealed on Amazon
News

Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30, design and features revealed on Amazon

News

The Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch will be held on July 30, as per Amazon India's listing. The event will kick off at 12:00PM. The upcoming Samsung phone will pack a whopping 6,000mAh battery, simil

  • Published: July 20, 2020 11:54 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M31s

The Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch will be held on July 30, as per Amazon India’s listing. The event will kick off at 12:00PM. The upcoming Samsung phone will pack a whopping 6,000mAh battery, similar to previous Galaxy M30 phones. The Samsung Galaxy M31s will launch with four cameras at the back and offer a punch-hole display design on the front. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

As per the Amazon listing, the new Samsung phone will be available in a blue and white gradient color option. The device will have close to no bezels and a cutout for the selfie camera. The quad rear camera setup will comprise of a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The camera offers support for Samsung’s Single Take feature too. It lets you capture multiple photos and videos in just one take. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus update brings July 2020 security patch

Watch: Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will come with support for 25W fast charging. The listing also confirms that the handset will support reverse charging too. The Amazon listing hasn’t revealed the display size, but confirms it will have an AMOLED panel. The display will operate at full-HD+ resolution. The price and sale details of the Galaxy M31s will be revealed on July 30. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features or accessories; everything we know

The “Notify Me” page is already live on Amazon.in, so that you can get the latest updates on the phone. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India is set Rs Rs 17,499. This price is for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The new Samsung Galaxy M series phone could be priced around the same price bracket in India. A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M31s will be powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC. It is likely to ships with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.

Features Samsung Galaxy M31
Price 17499
Chipset Exynos 9611
OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Display 6.3-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB +64GB
Rear Camera 64MP+5MP+8MP
Front Camera 13MP
Battery 6000mAh
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 20, 2020 11:54 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31

17499

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Exynos 9611
64MP+5MP+8MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30, design and features revealed
News
Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30, design and features revealed
Realme 6i India launch officially confirmed for July 24

News

Realme 6i India launch officially confirmed for July 24

Infinix Hot 9 with 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22 goes on sale at 12PM

News

Infinix Hot 9 with 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22 goes on sale at 12PM

Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery sale in India today

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery sale in India today

OnePlus Buds appear in blue, black and white color ahead of July 21 launch

News

OnePlus Buds appear in blue, black and white color ahead of July 21 launch

Most Popular

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30, design and features revealed

Realme 6i India launch officially confirmed for July 24

Infinix Hot 9 with 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22 goes on sale at 12PM

Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery sale in India today

OnePlus Buds appear in blue, black and white color ahead of July 21 launch

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Samsung Camera Phone to buy in India

Top Products

Best Samsung Camera Phone to buy in India
Best Phone with 5000mAh Battery

Top Products

Best Phone with 5000mAh Battery
Best Phone to buy with 6GB RAM in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy with 6GB RAM in India
Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Apple Days Sale हुई अमेजन पर शुरू, iPhone 11 और अन्य प्रोडक्ट्स पर मिल रहा डिस्काउंट

भारत में कम बिके स्मार्टफोन, बाजार पर चाइनीज कंपनियों का दबदबा बरकरार

Flipkart पर शुरू हुई Qualcomm Snapdragon Days Sale, मिल रहा है 12 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Samsung Galaxy M31s भारत में 64MP क्वॉड रियर कैमरा सेटअप, 6000mAh बैटरी के साथ 30 July को होगा लॉन्च

Oppo Reno 4 सीरीज और Oppo Watch भारत में इस दिन होगी लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup
Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

News

Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30, design and features revealed
News
Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch on July 30, design and features revealed
Realme 6i India launch officially confirmed for July 24

News

Realme 6i India launch officially confirmed for July 24
Infinix Hot 9 with 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22 goes on sale at 12PM

News

Infinix Hot 9 with 4GB RAM, MediaTek Helio P22 goes on sale at 12PM
Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery sale in India today

News

Tecno Spark Power 2 with 6,000mAh battery sale in India today
OnePlus Buds appear in blue, black and white color ahead of July 21 launch

News

OnePlus Buds appear in blue, black and white color ahead of July 21 launch

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers