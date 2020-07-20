The Samsung Galaxy M31s India launch will be held on July 30, as per Amazon India’s listing. The event will kick off at 12:00PM. The upcoming Samsung phone will pack a whopping 6,000mAh battery, similar to previous Galaxy M30 phones. The Samsung Galaxy M31s will launch with four cameras at the back and offer a punch-hole display design on the front. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

As per the Amazon listing, the new Samsung phone will be available in a blue and white gradient color option. The device will have close to no bezels and a cutout for the selfie camera. The quad rear camera setup will comprise of a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The camera offers support for Samsung's Single Take feature too. It lets you capture multiple photos and videos in just one take.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s will come with support for 25W fast charging. The listing also confirms that the handset will support reverse charging too. The Amazon listing hasn't revealed the display size, but confirms it will have an AMOLED panel. The display will operate at full-HD+ resolution. The price and sale details of the Galaxy M31s will be revealed on July 30.

The “Notify Me” page is already live on Amazon.in, so that you can get the latest updates on the phone. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy M31 price in India is set Rs Rs 17,499. This price is for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The new Samsung Galaxy M series phone could be priced around the same price bracket in India. A recent Geekbench listing suggested that the Samsung Galaxy M31s will be powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC. It is likely to ships with the latest Android 10 OS out of the box.

Features Samsung Galaxy M31 Price 17499 Chipset Exynos 9611 OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Display 6.3-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 6GB +64GB Rear Camera 64MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 13MP Battery 6000mAh