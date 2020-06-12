Samsung Galaxy M31s spotted on Geekbench; check details

Just yesterday we found out about the Samsung Galaxy A21s, and today, another Geekbench listing has revealed that Samsung is actually working on a new mid-range phone that will succeed in the popular Samsung Galaxy M31. This new device will be called the Samsung Galaxy M31s and it will bear the model number SM-M317F. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 with 8GB RAM to be available soon: Price in India, specifications

As per the name, the new phone will be a small upgrade over the existing Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone that was launched in February 2020. The Samsung Galaxy M31s grabs a Geekbench single-core score of 347 points and a multi-core score of 1,256. The Geekbench listing also confirms the presence of the Samsung Exynos 9611 chipset on the phone along with 6GB RAM. The phone also runs Android 10 with One UI on top. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 update pulled after an issue affected smartphones

Watch: Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India right now

One of the Samsung Galaxy M31’s selling points and standout features was the big 6,000mAh battery on the phone. This big battery is also expected to carry over to the new Samsung Galaxy M31s. What new changes will come to the phone are still unknown. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 goes on open sale: Check offers, price in India, specifications

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

The regular Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset and the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. There are two variants of the phone with 6GB RAM. While one has 64GB storage, the other comes with 128GB storage. The phone comes with Android 10 out of the box with Samsung’s One UI 2.0 on top.

Sony PlayStation 5, Mi Notebook 14, OnePlus TV, Apple iPhone 12 and more: Weekly News Roundup

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M31 features a quad-camera setup on the back. This consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has a 32-megapixel front camera. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a big 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Story Timeline