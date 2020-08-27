comscore Samsung Galaxy M31s prices to be hiked | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy M31s stocks will be replenished, but with hiked prices

The Samsung Galaxy M31s is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM.

Samsung launched the Galaxy M31s in India about three weeks ago and the device has since had good sales, as per a report by SamMobile. However,  after the stocks have been sold out, people interested in buying the phone have met empty shelves and depleted stocks. Well, the phone will be back in stock starting today, August 27. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched in India: Price and features

However, with the new stocks, there will also be new prices, suggests the report. Samsung’s official store also has no stocks of the phone as of now, but still shows the prices of devices. The prices of the Samsung Galaxy M31s have been hiked. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets One UI 2.5 update

The 6GB variant of the Galaxy M31s cost Rs 19,499 but will now sell for Rs 20,499. The 8GB variant of the phone cost Rs 21,499 and now it costs Rs 22,499. The company’s online sources have also reported that prices have been discounted by Rs 2,500. With the Rs 1,000 hike, the new Galaxy M31s prices have certainly gone up. However, the phone still remains a good value-for-money proposition for many users who are looking for an upper mid-range device. The device is still cheaper than the Galaxy A51, which starts at Rs 23,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Tab S7 have screen problem with green tint issue

Samsung Galaxy M31s camera features

Samsung is really focusing on cameras with the new Galaxy M31s. The smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera that can record 4K video as well as slow-motion video. At the back, there is a quad-camera setup that allows for the capture of super slow-motion video at 480fps as well as video in 4K. The setup consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera with the Sony IMX682 sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with several imaging features. Firstly, there is a feature called Single Take which allows for the capture of multiple photos and videos with just one take. This is available in both the front as well as rear cameras. Secondly, there is Night Hyperlapse which allows for the capture of hyperlapse video in low-light conditions. Other features of note include a dedicated night mode, AR doodles, and AR Emoji.

Specifications

The Galaxy M31s is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM. Onboard is a 6,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging as well as 25W fast charging. The device also has a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 420 Nits. Design-wise, it has a glossy plastic back panel, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a hole-punch display. Other features of note include Android 10 out of the box with Samsung’s One UI on top and Widewine L1 certification.

