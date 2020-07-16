Samsung Galaxy M31s to be launched in India this month

Less than 6 months ago, Samsung announced the Galaxy M31 in India. The mid-range phone was a promising choice amidst some great competition in the cut-throat competition. However, Samsung already has plans to bring in a successor to the phone. This is the Samsung Galaxy M31s. As per a new report, the M31s will be launching this month in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 system update brings new Discover app; check details

However, the report by GSMArena also suggests that despite an unveiling this month, the Samsung Galaxy M31s will likely be available for purchase starting sometime in August 2020. The new M31s is expected to launch at a price of around Rs 20,000. In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy M31 launched in India in February 2020 for Rs 14,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31s spotted on Geekbench; check details

Watch: Hammer Solo TWS Earbuds Review

Now there is a new version of the Galaxy M31 too. It features 8GB RAM and sells at Rs 19,999. It will be interesting to see how the Galaxy M31s will be priced with respect to its predecessor’s pricing. We may also see a drop in price for the Samsung Galaxy M31 soon after. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 with 8GB RAM to be available soon: Price in India, specifications

A recent Geekbench listing revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M31s features very close scores to that of the Galaxy M31. Samsung is likely to use the same Exynos 9611 chipset on the new phone along with the large 6,000mAh battery unit. The new Galaxy M31s will however feature a few new changes. One of these is the inclusion of a punch-hole cutout for the front camera in the Super AMOLED screen of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy M31 specifications

The regular Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 chipset and the Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. There are two variants of the phone with 6GB RAM. While one has 64GB storage, the other comes with 128GB storage. The phone comes with Android 10 out of the box with Samsung’s One UI 2.0 on top.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M31 features a quad-camera setup on the back. This consists of a 64-megapixel main sensor along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also has a 32-megapixel front camera. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a big 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Story Timeline