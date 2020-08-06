Samsung Galaxy M31s to go on sale today on Amazon India and Samsung store: Price in India, offers and specifications

Last week, Samsung added another model to its online-only M series line-up in India. The Samsung Galaxy M31s improves upon the Galaxy M31 with better cameras, an Infinity-O display and 25W fast charging support. Today the smartphone will go on its first sale on Amazon India and Samsung’s own online store. Also Read - Honor 9A to go on sale today on Amazon India: Check offers, price

The new smartphone starts at a price of Rs 19,499 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Samsung is also offering a higher-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 21,499. Both variants offer storage expansion via a dedicated microSD card slot. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 sale on Amazon India and mi.com today at 2PM: Price, offers

Samsung Galaxy M31s: Specifications and features

The Galaxy M31s is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM. Onboard is a 6,000mAh battery with support for reverse charging as well as 25W fast charging. The device also has a 6.5-inch full HD+ sAMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 420 Nits. Design wise, it has a glossy plastic back panel, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a hole-punch display. Other features of note include Android 10 out of the box with Samsung’s One UI on top and Widewine L1 certification. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 launched alongside Galaxy Note 20 series: Check details

The smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera that can record 4K video as well as slow-motion video. At the back, there is a quad-camera setup that allows for the capture of super slow-motion video at 480fps as well as video in 4K. The setup consists of a 64-megapixel primary camera with the Sony IMX682 sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra camera review

The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with several imaging features. Firstly, there is a feature called Single Take which allows for the capture of multiple photos and videos with just one take. This is available in both the front as well as rear cameras. Secondly, there is Night Hyperlapse which allows for the capture of hyperlapse video in low-light conditions. Other features of note include a dedicated night mode, AR doodles and AR Emoji.