Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M52 5G get stable Android 13 update: See what's new

Samsung has rolled out the One UI 5.0 stable update based on the latest Android 13 OS for the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Galaxy M52 5G.

  • Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Galaxy M52 5G are receiving Android 13 OS.
  • The update is reaching the Indian and European regions, respectively.
  • It brings several features including the new OCR feature for Gallery.
Samsung has rolled out the stable update of One UI 5.0 to the Galaxy M32 5G and Galaxy M52 5G. The update is based on the latest Android 13 OS. This comes soon after the A-series including the A73 5G, A53 5G, and A32 5G received the stable release. The new update also brings November 2022 security patch, which for the initiated, is the latest. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT receives Android 13 stable update in India: Check details

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Galaxy M52 5G One UI 5.0 (Android 13) bring several features

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G users residing in India are getting the stable update, whereas, the stable update is reaching Galaxy M52 5G users in Europe. Also Read - Asus reveals Android 13 rollout roadmap for its smartphones: Check details

The update for the M52 5G has the firmware version M526BRXXU1CVJ7 and it is only for the devices with model number SM-M526BR. The firmware version for the M32 5G’s update is M32BDDU4CVK1. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A33 get stable One UI 5.0: See what's new

This Android 13 update also brings November 2022 security patch for both phones. If you own any of the two phones, you may get an update notification. If not, you can manually update by heading into Settings > Software update. Download the update and install it.

The One UI 5.0 paired with Android 13 brings several changes and improvements to your Galaxy device. Firstly, the Material You layout will be throughout the UI. The color palette is now improved offering more options. The app icons in the notification area are now bigger and have smoother animations.

There’s the new OCR feature available in the One UI 5.0 that lets you extract text from any image. It works in Gallery for most photos. Furthermore, the update brings improvements to Bixby, the privacy dashboard, AR emojis, and built-in image and video editor.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Galaxy M52 5G were launched last year with Android 11 OS. Now, they are finally getting the latest Android 13 OS update.

The Galaxy M52 5G features a 120Hz Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution. It has a 64MP triple camera system with a 4K video recording option. It is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: November 16, 2022 11:02 AM IST
