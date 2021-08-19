comscore Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch date confirmed, specs and expected price revealed
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is set to launch in India next week. Samsung has revealed the launch date of the upcoming affordable 5G smartphone on Amazon website. Check launch date, specs, expected price and all other details here.

Samsung Galaxy M32 Camera

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launch date has been officially revealed. The upcoming affordable Samsung smartphone is set to launch in India later this month on August 25. The Galaxy M32 5G will launch in India at 12 noon on the slated date. Once released, the Samsung smartphone will be up for grabs on Amazon and Samsung’s official website. Also Read - World Photography Day: Best camera smartphones you can buy in India in 2021

Amazon India listing has revealed some of the key specifications of the smartphone even before the official launch. The listing suggests that the Galaxy M32 5G smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G processor with support for 12 5G bands. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy M32 5G will run Android 11 out of the box and offer two years of OS support. Also Read - Alexa gets support for Amitabh Bachchan’s voice in India: How to change voice setting

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G specs and price in India

The upcoming Samsung smartphone has been confirmed to come packed with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera system and a single 13-megapixel front shooter. It will be backed by a massive 5000mAh battery coupled with support for fast charging in the box. This seems like a downgrade when compared to the Samsung Galaxy M32 4G version. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, Galaxy M52 5G expected to launch in India next month: Check details

Samsung Galaxy M32 4G was launched in India earlier this year at an affordable price tag. The smartphone is an upgraded version to the upcoming 5G version. The existing Galaxy M32 comes packed with a bigger 6000mAh battery with fast charging support and 64-megapixel quad rear camera system.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is expected to come packed with a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display similar to the 4G version but with standard 60hz refresh rate. In comparison, the 4G model of the Samsung smartphone offers 90Hz screen refresh rate.

In terms of pricing, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is tipped to be cheaper than the Galaxy M42 5G, which starts at a price of Rs 20,999 in the country. The official pricing of the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will be revealed on August 25 but rumours and leaks suggest that the phone will be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

  • Published Date: August 19, 2021 4:07 PM IST

