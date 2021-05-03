Samsung Galaxy M32 could launch in India soon, suggests BIS listing

Samsung is soon to launch another budget phone in the Galaxy M series, most likely the Galaxy M32 in India. This is further proved by a recent BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification received by the smartphone. Also Read - Galaxy S21 FE accidentally confirmed by Samsung on its website way before launch

The Samsung Galaxy M32 has also been spotted on Geekbench earlier, which gives us a feeling that its launch is imminent. Read on to know more.

Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch soon

The Galaxy M32 with the model number ‘SM-M325F/DS’ has been found listed on the BIS certification site, as revealed via a MySmartPrice report. Since the Samsung phone has made its way to BIS, we can expect it to launch in India pretty soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Book laptops make official entry: A look at them

However, besides the model number and the possibility of the launch, not much has been revealed via the listing.

That said, we do have some details on the device, courtesy of a recent Geekbench listing. It is revealed that the Galaxy M32 is most likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chip, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It is most likely to run Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

Another DEKRA certification site listing hints at the presence of a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

The Galaxy M32 is likely to come with 4G only and be a budget phone that is expected to fall under Rs 20,000. It is expected to launch in India this month.

But, we still lack concrete details on how the device turns out to be. Plus, a confirmed launch date isn’t known too.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G launched in India recently

The device will join the Galaxy M series, which recently saw the entry of the Galaxy M42 5G. It is the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone and starts at Rs 21,999.

It comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. There are quad rear cameras (48-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel macro, 5-megapixel depth) and a 20-megapixel front snapper.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, runs Samsung One UI 3,1 based on Android 11, and comes in Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray colour options.