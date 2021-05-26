Samsung Galaxy M32 India launch expected soon, hints support page

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy M32 as another member of the Galaxy M family for some time now. In addition to the various leaks, we now have access to the smartphone’s support page, which has gone live in India. This means that its India launch will happen soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A tale of 5G and some bargain

This comes after the phone recently received the BIS, Bluetooth SIG, and Wi-Fi Alliance certifications, which also hint at the phone’s imminent launch. Also Read - Samsung will continue to run Tizen on its Smart TVs, even after Google partnership

Samsung Galaxy M32 coming to India soon

The Samsung phone has appeared on the support page with the model number SM-M325F/DS. However, there’s no mention of its key features and specs. But, we do have a fair idea, thanks to the past leaks. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G may not impress you like the ageing Galaxy M51

For those who don’t know the Galaxy M31s successor recently appeared on Geekbench, which hints at the phone’s possible specs.

It is suggested that the Galaxy M32 will come with a MediaTek Helio G80 chip and is most likely to run Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.0 on top. The phone is expected to get 48-megapixel rear cameras and a Super AMOLED display.

There could also be a big 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Additionally, it could come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The upcoming Galaxy M smartphone will most probably come with support for 4G.

While pricing details remain unknown, there are chances that the phone might fall under Rs 20,000. Additionally, there’s no word on when exactly the Galaxy M32 will make its entry in India.

For those who don’t remember, Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M42 5G in its Galaxy M series. It is the company’s first affordable budget 5G phone and comes with a Super AMOLED HD+ display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.