Samsung has been rumoured to launch the Galaxy M32 for a while now. The device has appeared on multiple certification sites and also has a live support page on the company's website. All this hints at an imminent launch, which could take place soon.

In addition to this, the smartphone's spec sheet has been leaked, which gives us an idea as to how the phone will be like. Here's a look.

Samsung Galaxy M32 specs leaked

As per renowned tipster Ishan Agarwal (via 91Mobiles), the upcoming smartphone in the Galaxy M series will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ screen resolution. This feels like an upgrade over the HD+ screen resolution of the recently launched Galaxy M42 5G. But, it is expected to come with 4G support.

The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chip. There could be two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. Both are expected to support a microSD card.

On the camera front, it is expected to come with quad rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main snapper, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front snapper could stand at 20-megapixel. This is similar to the Galaxy M42’s camera configuration.

The Galaxy M32 is expected to come with a 6,000mAh battery as opposed to the 5,000mAh battery seen on the M42. However, there’s no word on the M32’s fast charging capabilities. Chances are that it could come with 15W fast charging. It is also expected to run Samsung One UI based on Android 11.

While we lack concrete details, we have details on how the device might look like. It is suggested that it could get a square-shaped camera bump and a waterdrop notched display, which could be what Samsung calls Infinity-U screen. The device is expected to get a textured rear panel and come with a glasstic build. As for the price, it could most likely fall under Rs 20,000.

However, Samsung still hasn’t revealed tha launch date for the same and we have to wait until we get one. We will keep you posted. Hence, stay tuned.