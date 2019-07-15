comscore Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange color unveiled in India: Sale offers
Samsung Galaxy M40 Cocktail Orange color unveiled in India: Price, availability, features

The Samsung Galaxy M40's Cocktail Orange color variant is available in India for Rs 19,990. The new color variant has been launched as part of an Amazon Prime Day sale. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Published: July 15, 2019 2:45 PM IST
Samsung has unveiled a new Cocktail Orange color variant of the Galaxy M40 smartphone. The device offers a gradient design on the glossy rear panel. The Cocktail Orange variant of the Samsung Galaxy M40 has been launched as part of an Amazon Prime Day sale. Currently, the new color variant is available for only Amazon Prime members.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 was launched last month. Notably, Samsung India is selling the phone in only Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue color options. At the moment, it is unknown as to when the Cocktail Orange color variant of the Galaxy M40 will go on sale for customers without Prime membership.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Orange color price in India, sale offers

The Samsung Galaxy M40’s Cocktail Orange color is available in India for Rs 19,990. You can get the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant for the same price. As for the launch offers, Amazon India is offering customers no-cost EMI option on all credit cards and select debit cards. One can also get an additional 10 percent off on the device’s new orange color variant. To available discount, you need to pay using HDFC Bank Debit/Credit cards.

Moreover, you can get up to Rs 11,050 off on exchange of an old device, as per the Amazon India website. Amazon Prime members can even avail an instant 5 percent discount if they purchase the phone using an Amazon Pay with ICICI Bank Credit card.

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M40 ships with Android 9 Pie OS with One UI on top. The device comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O display. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC under the hood. The smartphone can be purchased in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

As far the cameras are concerned, the handset features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 32-megapixel sensor. It is paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The mid-range Galaxy M40 is equipped with a 3,500mAh battery. It offers support for 15W fast charging tech.

Features Samsung Galaxy M40
Price Rs 19,990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,500mAh

  Published Date: July 15, 2019 2:45 PM IST

