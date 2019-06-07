comscore Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked again ahead of June 11 India launch | BGR India
  Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked again ahead of June 11 India launch
Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked again ahead of June 11 India launch

Samsung Galaxy M40 is said to ship with 3,500mAh battery and the latest Android 9 Pie OS based Samsung’s One UI out-of-the-box, something which was missing in last three M series phones, and they shipped with Experience UI 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

  • Published: June 7, 2019 12:10 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-m40-leaked-render

Image Credit: Ishan Aggarwal

Samsung will launch its all-new Galaxy M40 smartphone with Infinity-O display in India on June 11. The company has confirmed quite a few key features of the Galaxy M40 by putting up a listing on Amazon India. Since the Galaxy M series have been sold online only, the Galaxy M40 will also be exclusively available through e-commerce portal Amazon in India. We can also expect the same to go on sale on Samsung‘s online store, just like the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 smartphones.

Previously, Sammobile posted full specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M40 hinting at a smaller 3,500mAh battery instead of rumored 5,000mAh battery. Now, a Twitter user has once again leaked the alleged specifications sheet, which are in line with Sammobile‘s report. As per leaked sheet by the Twitter user, the Samsung Galaxy M40 will Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor under the hood with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019; Poco F1, Oppo K1, Galaxy A50 and more

Also Read

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 to buy in June 2019; Poco F1, Oppo K1, Galaxy A50 and more

The display is said to be a 6.3-inch full-HD+ 2340×1080 pixel resolution Infinity-O display with embedded 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the Galaxy M40 will pack a 32-megapixel primary lens in a triple-camera setup, while the other two sensors are tipped to include a 5-megapixel depth and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The Galaxy M40 is said to ship with 3,500mAh battery and the latest Android 9 Pie OS based Samsung’s One UI out-of-the-box, something which was missing in last three M series phones, and they shipped with Experience UI 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Other rumored specifications include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C fast charging support but missing 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung India’s Senior Vice President of Mobile Business, Asim Warsi, recently revealed that the Galaxy M40 will debut in India with a price tag of around Rs. 20,000. He also tipped that the device will opt “Screen Sound” technology to replaces the traditional earpiece.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 7, 2019 12:10 PM IST

