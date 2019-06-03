Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked ahead of June 11 launch: 6GB RAM, 3500mAh battery expected

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M40 smartphone in India on June 11. The company has put up a listing on Amazon India, which means the device will be available through e-commerce portal. We can also expect the same to go on sale on Samsung‘s online store, just like the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30 smartphones.

Previous teasers for the Galaxy M40 has also confirmed a punch-hole display, a triple-rear camera setup, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series chipset. In a latest development, Sammobile has posted alleged full specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M40 hinting at a smaller 3,500mAh battery instead of previously rumored 5,000mAh battery.

As per report, the Samsung Galaxy M40 will arrive with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It’ll feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor under the hood, and a 3,500mAh battery. The display is said to be a 6.3-inch full-HD+ 2340×1080 pixel resolution Infinity-O display with embedded 16-megapixel selfie camera.

On the back, the Galaxy M40 will pack a 32-megapixel primary lens in a triple-camera setup, while the other two sensors are tipped to include a 5-megapixel depth and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The handset is said to ship with the latest Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box Samsung’s One UI on top.

Samsung India’s Senior Vice President of Mobile Business, Asim Warsi, recently revealed that the Galaxy M40 will debut in India with a price tag of around Rs 20,000. He also tipped 32-megapixel camera and “Screen Sound” technology that will replaces the traditional earpiece, and it’ll be first for the company.

Samsung revamped its affordable smartphone lineup by replacing the Galaxy J and Galaxy On series with the online-only Galaxy M-series. Launched back in late January 2019, the M-series includes three smartphones, the Galaxy M10, the Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30. Now, as the company prepares to launch the Galaxy M40 on June 11, Samsung has also revealed that it has sold 2 million Galaxy M-series devices.