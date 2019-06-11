Samsung is all set to launch its next mid-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M40 in India. According to the company, the launch event is set for 6:00PM today. The Galaxy M40 will be the fourth Samsung Galaxy M device in India after the Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30. Similar to past Samsung Galaxy M series devices, this is likely to be aimed at the mid-range segment. It is also likely that the price will somewhat similar to the Galaxy A30 or the A50.

Samsung Galaxy M40 expected price in India and availability

Given that the Samsung Galaxy M30 already costs up to Rs 17,999, Galaxy M40 will be around Rs 20,000. Samsung is set to reveal the official price of the smartphone at the launch event today. This will likely put the Galaxy M40 directly against Realme 3 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Poco F1, and more. Samsung is also likely to announced a number of launch offers to attract buyers. We are not sure about the exact date when the device will go on sale, but it is likely in the coming week or so. In addition, the device will be available on Amazon India and Samsung Online Store with more information at launch.

Samsung Galaxy M40 features, specifications

Some key details about the Samsung Galaxy M40 have already officially been teased on the Samsung microsite, and teasers. It will be the first Galaxy M series device to sport a punch hole camera known as Infinity O. Samsung also revealed that the device will come with Snapdragon 600 series processor with a rear triple camera. Other details from Android Enterprise website indicate a 6.3-inch display, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. The Galaxy M40 is also likely to sport NFC and a possible rear fingerprint scanner with Android 9 Pie.

Past reports have also revealed that the device may run on Snapdragon 675 along with a 32-megapixel primary sensor. In addition to this, the device may also feature “Screen Sound” technology. This will help the screen of the display produce sound instead of a dedicated earpiece or front-facing speaker. Renders also seem to indicate that the device will come with the Bixby button on the side. Overall, the Galaxy M40 looks similar to the Galaxy A60 that has already launched in China.