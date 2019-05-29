Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch in India on June 11; will be available via Amazon

Just yesterday, reports surfaced online claiming that Samsung will be launching a new smartphone in India on June 11. Now, Amazon India has confirmed the same. The e-commerce giant has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone is indeed the Samsung Galaxy M40.

As per a teaser on Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy M40 launch event will take place on June 11 at 6:00PM. The presence of the teaser also confirms that on launch the new Samsung smartphone will be made available via the Amazon India platform. In addition to confirming the launch date and time, Amazon India has also teased a couple of the highlights of the Galaxy M40.

Samsung Galaxy M40 expected price, features, specifications

In line with previous leaks, the Galaxy M40 will be featuring a full-screen display with very thin bezels on the sides. Unlike the trend these days, there won’t be a notch on the display, and instead Samsung will be offering its Infinity-O display. This is essentially a display with a punch-hole at the top-left corner for the selfie camera.

Amazon also teases that the Galaxy M40 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 series. If the previous leaks are to be believed, there will be a Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood. This will prove to be a departure from the other three Galaxy M smartphones, which are powered by Samsung’s Exynos chipsets. The Snapdragon chipset will be paired with an Adreno 612 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The last feature teased is the triple-camera setup placed at the back. Though details are scarce, the cameras are expected to come with quite a few improvements when compared to the Galaxy M30.

Other rumored features include a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back. On the software front, the device is expected to run Android Pie out-of-the-box wrapped under Samsung’s One UI. A recent report claimed that the Galaxy M40 will be priced close to the Rs 25,000 mark in India. This will make it more expensive than the Galaxy M30, which is available for Rs 17,990 (128GB+6GB model).