comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch in India on June 11; will be available via Amazon
News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch in India on June 11; will be available via Amazon

News

The Galaxy M40 will be the fourth smartphone in Samsung's Galaxy M series. It is expected to be priced around Rs 25,000, and will come with features like an Infinity-O display, and triple-camera setup.

  • Published: May 29, 2019 8:58 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-m40-leaked-render

Image Credit: Ishan Aggarwal

Just yesterday, reports surfaced online claiming that Samsung will be launching a new smartphone in India on June 11. Now, Amazon India has confirmed the same. The e-commerce giant has also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone is indeed the Samsung Galaxy M40.

As per a teaser on Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy M40 launch event will take place on June 11 at 6:00PM. The presence of the teaser also confirms that on launch the new Samsung smartphone will be made available via the Amazon India platform. In addition to confirming the launch date and time, Amazon India has also teased a couple of the highlights of the Galaxy M40.

Samsung Galaxy M40 expected price, features, specifications

In line with previous leaks, the Galaxy M40 will be featuring a full-screen display with very thin bezels on the sides. Unlike the trend these days, there won’t be a notch on the display, and instead Samsung will be offering its Infinity-O display. This is essentially a display with a punch-hole at the top-left corner for the selfie camera.

Amazon also teases that the Galaxy M40 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 series. If the previous leaks are to be believed, there will be a Snapdragon 675 chipset under the hood. This will prove to be a departure from the other three Galaxy M smartphones, which are powered by Samsung’s Exynos chipsets. The Snapdragon chipset will be paired with an Adreno 612 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The last feature teased is the triple-camera setup placed at the back. Though details are scarce, the cameras are expected to come with quite a few improvements when compared to the Galaxy M30.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Other rumored features include a physical fingerprint sensor placed at the back. On the software front, the device is expected to run Android Pie out-of-the-box wrapped under Samsung’s One UI. A recent report claimed that the Galaxy M40 will be priced close to the Rs 25,000 mark in India. This will make it more expensive than the Galaxy M30, which is available for Rs 17,990 (128GB+6GB model).

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 29, 2019 8:58 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Amazon Echo Show Review
Review
Amazon Echo Show Review
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch in India on June 11

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch in India on June 11

TikTok developer ByteDance reportedly working on a smartphone

News

TikTok developer ByteDance reportedly working on a smartphone

Amazon Honor Days sale: A look at deals and discounts

Deals

Amazon Honor Days sale: A look at deals and discounts

Most Popular

Amazon Echo Show Review

Luminox Recon NAV SPC 8831.KM watch review

Black Shark 2 First Impressions

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 inch long term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM

Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch in India on June 11

TikTok developer ByteDance reportedly working on a smartphone

4 things that will damage Huawei if no US respite

Teenager hacks Apple systems to get job, pleads guilty

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Echo Show Review

Review

Amazon Echo Show Review
Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch in India on June 11

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch in India on June 11
Amazon Honor Days sale: A look at deals and discounts

Deals

Amazon Honor Days sale: A look at deals and discounts
Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Compared

News

Oppo Reno vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Compared
Top smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above

News

Top smartphones with 4,000mAh battery and above

हिंदी समाचार

Qualcomm और Lenovo जल्द लॉन्च करेंगे पहला 5G इनेबल्ड लैपटॉप

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S और Redmi Note 7 Pro आज दोपहर 12 बजे होंगे फ्लैश सेल के लिए उपलब्ध, इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

Samsung Galaxy M40 ट्रिपल लेंस रियर कैमरा के साथ 11 जून को होंगे लॉन्च

Redmi ने लॉन्च किया RedmiBook 14 लैपटॉप

भारत में iPhone की कीमत दुनिया में चौथे स्थान पर : रिपोर्ट

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S sale today at 12PM
Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch in India on June 11

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to launch in India on June 11
TikTok developer ByteDance reportedly working on a smartphone

News

TikTok developer ByteDance reportedly working on a smartphone
4 things that will damage Huawei if no US respite

News

4 things that will damage Huawei if no US respite
Teenager hacks Apple systems to get job, pleads guilty

News

Teenager hacks Apple systems to get job, pleads guilty