Samsung Galaxy M40 may offer 32MP camera; price in India could be around Rs 20,000

A fresh report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M40 will feature a 32-megapixel primary rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Samsung's Galaxy M40 price in India could be around Rs 20,000.

  Published: May 30, 2019 9:34 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy M40 smartphone in India on June 11. The device will be available for purchase via Amazon India. The company has already confirmed through a few teasers that the Galaxy M40 will come with a punch-hole display, a triple camera setup at the back, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series chipset. Now, a fresh report suggests that the device will feature a 32-megapixel primary rear camera, as per Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President – Smartphone Business, Samsung India.

For selfies and videos, Samsung will reportedly include a 16-megapixel sensor. Warsi also revealed that the upcoming Galaxy M40 smartphone will be priced around Rs 20,000, 91mobiles reports. Notably, under Rs 20,000 price bracket, one will find smartphones like Realme 3 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Nokia 7.1, Poco F1 and more.

Besides, previous reports hinted that the Galaxy M40 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, which will be backed by Adreno 612 GPU. The smartphone might arrive with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The upcoming mid-range device from Samsung is said to ship with the latest Android 9 Pie OS out of the box with the company’s One UI on top.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30 & A50 First Look

The Galaxy M40 is expected to offer a beefy battery, which will also offer support for fast charging tech. If rumors are to be believed, the handset might also support the company’s Screen Sound tech. At the moment, other details of the Samsung Galaxy M40 are still under wraps. Besides, the Galaxy M30 was launched around three months back in the country.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India starts from Rs 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The top of the line variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,990. The budget smartphone offers three cameras at the back and a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with full HD+ resolution, Infinity-U display and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Exynos 7904 SoC with an octa-core CPU. Apart from Galaxy M30, Samsung’s Galaxy M series also includes Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 devices.

  Published Date: May 30, 2019 9:34 AM IST

