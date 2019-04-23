comscore
Samsung Galaxy M40 may offer 5,000mAh battery, 128GB storage: Report

The Samsung Galaxy M40 will reportedly offer a 5,000mAh battery, 1218GB storage and more. The device is expected to run Android 9 Pie OS.

  • Published: April 23, 2019 6:38 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M30 (6)

(Representational image)

Samsung has already launched Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 smartphones in India. Now, the South Korean giant is expected to soon launch one more budget device in the country, which is Galaxy M40. All these smartphones fall under the Samsung Galaxy M series. A fresh report now suggests that the Galaxy M40 could ship with Android 9 Pie operating system.

If by any chance this information turns out to be true, the Galaxy M40 will be the first smartphone in the Galaxy M series to offer Android Pie out-of-the-box. Furthermore, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M40 is also said to come in 128GB of storage option. At the moment, it is unknown whether the company will be launching the Galaxy M40 in more than one variant.

SamMobile reported that Samsung could stuff in a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Additionally, the device reportedly carries SM-M405F model number. The alleged device has also received Wi-Fi and Bluetooth certifications, which further suggests that the official launch announcement could come at any time. Similar to the Galaxy M30 smartphone, the Galaxy M40 is also expected to sport a Super AMOLED display.

The report asserted that the upcoming phone could offer three cameras at the back, identical to Galaxy M30. The Galaxy M40 could either pack an Exynos 7904 SoC or an Exynos 9610 chipset. As of now, there is no word on when Samsung might be planning to launch the Galaxy M40 smartphone. To recap, the Galaxy M10 comes with a price tag of Rs 7,990, while the Galaxy M20 is priced at 10,990.

There is also the Galaxy M30, which packs a massive 5,000mAh battery, big display AMOLED display and triple cameras. This smartphone carries a price label of Rs 14,990. Besides, the company has officially confirmed that the Galaxy Fold release will get delayed for the United States. Samsung will reportedly “announce the [new] release date in the coming weeks.”

  • Published Date: April 23, 2019 6:38 PM IST

