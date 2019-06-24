comscore Samsung Galaxy M40 now available on open sale via Amazon | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy M40 now available on open sale via Amazon India: Check offers, price in India and specs

Samsung is selling the Galaxy M40 for Rs 19,990 in India. You can buy the device via Samsung's online store or Amazon India.

  Updated: June 24, 2019 9:42 AM IST
Samsung’s latest mid range smartphone, named Galaxy M40, is now on open sale in India. The device was launched earlier this month. If you are interested in buying the handset, then you can head to Amazon India. Moreover, now that the Samsung Galaxy M40 is available on an open sale, you can purchase any time via Samsung’s online store too.

Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India, sale offers

The company is selling the Galaxy M40 for Rs 19,990 in the country. You can get 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage for the same price. As for the colors, buyers will have to either purchase the Midnight Blue model or the Seawater Blue variant. Talking about launch offers, Reliance Jio is giving double data offer to Galaxy M40 buyers. This offer is valid on Rs 198 and the Rs 299 recharge plans. Additionally, Vodafone is also offering cashback worth Rs 3,750 as recharge vouchers.

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with a tall 6.3-inch TFT LCD display. The panel operates at FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The smartphone offers a trendy Infinity O punch-hole display design. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC. It is backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Samsung has also added the facility to add a microSD card in the phone for expandable storage.

Furthermore, the punch-hole cutout on the display houses a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. There is a triple-camera setup on the back of the phone. The setup includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Besides, Samsung recently released the phone’s first software update, which included May Android security patch. The update also fixed the general bugs.

The mid-range phone also packs a physical fingerprint scanner, which is located at the back. On the connectivity front, the handset has a USB Type-C port with 15W fast charging, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. The Galaxy M40 ships with a small 3,500mAh battery out-of-the-box. On the software side, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based One UI.

Price 19990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,500mAh

  • Published Date: June 24, 2019 9:38 AM IST
  • Updated Date: June 24, 2019 9:42 AM IST

