Samsung’s Galaxy M40 is set to go on sale today. This sale comes just two days after the previous sale. Samsung launched its Galaxy M40 last week at a launch event. Similar to the last sale, this one will also kick off at 12:00PM. We have gone through all the details of the sale and compiled them together to that you are well informed.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Sale: Availability, launch offers and Price in India

As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy M40 is set to go on sale at 12:00 PM. Interested buyers can head to Amazon India or Samsung Online store for a chance to purchase the smartphone. Samsung has priced the Galaxy M40 at Rs 19,990 where you will get 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Buyers will get the option to either purchase the Midnight Blue or the Seawater Blue variants.

The smartphone maker has also teamed with Reliance Jio to offer a double data offer to Galaxy M40 buyers. Digging deeper, this double data offer is available on the Rs 198 and the Rs 299 recharge plans. Reliance Jio claims that this offer will help Galaxy M40 buyers to save Rs 3,110 over the period of 10 recharges.

In addition, Samsung has also teamed up with Vodafone Idea to provide cashback worth Rs 3,750 as recharge vouchers. Vodafone Idea will also provider about 0.5GB data per day for up to 18 months. Galaxy M40 buyers with Airtel subscriptions are not left behind as Airtel will provide 100 percent extra data.

The plan means that Airtel subscribers will get double the amount of 4G data allowance for about 10 months. This offer is applicable on Rs 249 and Rs 349 plans. Other offers include an up to Rs 1,500 instant discount for users opting for an EMI using ICICI-issued Credit or Debit cards. In addition to this, Amazon is also likely to offer its Exchange offer to make the smartphone more affordable.

Galaxy M40 features, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with a 6.3-inch TFT LCD display with FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) resolution. However, the highlight of the display is the Infinity O punch-hole on the top left corner. Beyond this, it features Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with an octa-core CPU, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Samsung has also added the facility to add a microSD card in the smartphone for expandable storage.

As previously noted, the punch-hole cutout on the display houses a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. We get a triple-camera setup on the back with 32-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

The device also sports a physical fingerprint scanner located at the back of the smartphone. On the connectivity side of things, buyers get a USB Type-C port with 15W fast charging, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. The device runs on a 3,500mAh battery out-of-the-box. For software, the Samsung Galaxy M40 runs Android 9 Pie-based One UI.

Features Samsung Galaxy M40 Price 19990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,500mAh

