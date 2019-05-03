comscore
  Samsung Galaxy M40 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 675, 6GB RAM
Samsung Galaxy M40 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 675, 6GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy M40 is likely to come with 128GB internal storage while running on a 5,000mAh battery out of the box. The device is also likely to come with a Super AMOLED display that we saw in the Galaxy A series like the Samsung Galaxy A30.

  Published: May 3, 2019 6:19 PM IST
Image credit: DroidShout

Samsung Galaxy M40, the unreleased upcoming device from the Samsung Galaxy M lineup was just spotted on popular benchmark website Geekbench. Similar to the Geekbench listings of other devices, this listing also reveals key specifications of the much-anticipated mid-range smartphone from Samsung. According to the listing, it looks like the Samsung Galaxy M40 will come with Snapdragon 675 SoC along with 6GB RAM. Other details in the listing indicate that the device will come with model number SM-M405F. It is worth noting that this is not the only Snapdragon 675-powered smartphone that Samsung has launched in recent months. The company has already launched Samsung Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A60 devices with Snapdragon 675 SoC.

The presence of the Snapdragon 675 SoC will make the Samsung Galaxy M40 one of the most powerful devices from Samsung in the mid-range segment. The Geekbench listing was initially spotted by DroidShout which pointed out that the device will come with Android 9 Pie-based Samsung One UI. According to the listing, the device scores 2,372 in the single core tests and 6,440 in multi-core tests.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

As previously reported, the Samsung Galaxy M40 is likely to come with 128GB internal storage while running on a 5,000mAh battery out of the box. The device is also likely to come with a Super AMOLED display that we saw in the Galaxy A series like the Samsung Galaxy A30. The device has already received Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications which indicates that it is all set for launch in coming weeks, if not days.

Samsung Galaxy M40 may offer 5,000mAh battery, 128GB storage: Report

Diving into other specifications of the Galaxy M40, the device is expected to come with a similar triple camera setup on the back that we saw in the Samsung Galaxy M30. Given that the Galaxy M40 is priced at Rs 14,990, it is likely that the company may price the Galaxy M40 below the Rs 20,000 market.

  Published Date: May 3, 2019 6:19 PM IST

