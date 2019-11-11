Samsung is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India. If a report is to be believed, this new device will be a part of the company’s popular Galaxy M series. This report further claims that the upcoming device will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M40.

While details are still under wraps, the alleged Samsung Galaxy M40 successor will be the Galaxy M50. This information comes from 91Mobiles, which cites a note sent by the company to its retail partners. The note mentions how the South Korean giant is looking forward to “the next M-series smartphone.”

There’s no official word yet from Samsung, but the report claims that the launch will take place on November 15. Another interesting bit from Samsung’s note hints at a possible change to the company’s strategy. The Galaxy M-series was originally launched exclusively for the online market. But it seems the company is now targeting the offline audience as well.

The note mentions that the upcoming Galaxy M50 could be made available via both online and offline channels. What’s more, the company is also evaluating whether to keep the price tag same for both platforms.

Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India, features, specifications

Besides these, other details on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M40 successor are still unknown. To recap though, the Galaxy M40 launched in India back in June with a price tag of Rs 19,990. Check out the table below for detailed features and specifications.

Features Samsung Galaxy M40 Price 19990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,500mAh

