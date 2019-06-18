Last week, Samsung launched the fourth smartphone in its Galaxy M series. Called the Galaxy M40, it is all set to go on sale for the first time today. The Samsung Galaxy M40 sale kicks off at 12:00PM today, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy M40 sale, offers, price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M40 will go on sale today at 12:00PM via Amazon India and the company’s online store. The smartphone costs Rs 19,990 and for that we get 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM. Buyers can choose from two gradient colors options – Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue.

As for offers, buyers will be entitled to Reliance Jio’s double data offer on the Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans. This exclusive offer gives users savings worth Rs 3,110 over 10 recharges. Samsung has also partnered with Vodafone & Idea, and subscribers will be entitled to Rs 3,750 cashback in the form of recharge vouchers. They also get additional 0.5GB data/day for up to 18 Months. Similarly, the Galaxy M40 buyers on Airtel are entitled to 100 percent extra data for a period of 10 months. Users on the Rs 249 plan get 4GB of data per day, while Rs 349 plan offers 6GB data per day for 10 months.

Samsung Galaxy M40 features, specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy M40 features 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) TFT LCD Infinity-O display. The tiny hole in the display carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the Galaxy M40 packs a 32-megapixel primary lens in a triple-camera setup, while the other two sensors are a 5-megapixel depth and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M40 packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. This is accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also supports microSD card expandability up to 512GB.

The handset features rear physical fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C fast charging, but doesn’t have the 3.5mm audio jack. The battery capacity on the Galaxy M40 is 3,500mAh, and it supports 15 watts USB Type-C fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie based OneUI out-of-the-box.

Features Samsung Galaxy M40 Display 6.3-inch full-HD+ OS Android 9 Pie Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery Capacity 3,500mAh Connectivity 2G,3G,4G Price Rs 19,990

