comscore Samsung Galaxy M40 sale today at 12PM: Price, features | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features
News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers, features

News

The recently launched Galaxy M40 comes with what Samsung calls the ‘Infinity-O’ display. The smartphone will be available today via Amazon India, and the company’s online store.

  • Published: June 18, 2019 8:50 AM IST
samsung-galaxy-m40-2

Last week, Samsung launched the fourth smartphone in its Galaxy M series. Called the Galaxy M40, it is all set to go on sale for the first time today. The Samsung Galaxy M40 sale kicks off at 12:00PM today, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy M40 sale, offers, price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M40 will go on sale today at 12:00PM via Amazon India and the company’s online store. The smartphone costs Rs 19,990 and for that we get 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM. Buyers can choose from two gradient colors options – Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue.

As for offers, buyers will be entitled to Reliance Jio’s double data offer on the Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans. This exclusive offer gives users savings worth Rs 3,110 over 10 recharges. Samsung has also partnered with Vodafone & Idea, and subscribers will be entitled to Rs 3,750 cashback in the form of recharge vouchers. They also get additional 0.5GB data/day for up to 18 Months. Similarly, the Galaxy M40 buyers on Airtel are entitled to 100 percent extra data for a period of 10 months. Users on the Rs 249 plan get 4GB of data per day, while Rs 349 plan offers 6GB data per day for 10 months.

Samsung Galaxy M40 features, specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy M40 features 6.3-inch FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) TFT LCD Infinity-O display. The tiny hole in the display carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the Galaxy M40 packs a 32-megapixel primary lens in a triple-camera setup, while the other two sensors are a 5-megapixel depth and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M40 packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. This is accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also supports microSD card expandability up to 512GB.

The handset features rear physical fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C fast charging, but doesn’t have the 3.5mm audio jack. The battery capacity on the Galaxy M40 is 3,500mAh, and it supports 15 watts USB Type-C fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie based OneUI out-of-the-box.

Features Samsung Galaxy M40
Display 6.3-inch full-HD+
OS Android 9 Pie
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery Capacity 3,500mAh
Connectivity 2G,3G,4G
Price Rs 19,990

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40

19990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
32MP + 5MP + 8MP
  • Published Date: June 18, 2019 8:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Compared
thumb-img
News
Huawei Mate 30 Pro key display detail leaked
thumb-img
News
BSNL launches Rs 168 STV offering International roaming
thumb-img
Gaming
PMCO 2019 India Finals details

Editor's Pick

Amazon Mi Days Sale top deals
Deals
Amazon Mi Days Sale top deals
Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM

Honor 20i sale in India today: Check offers, price, specs

News

Honor 20i sale in India today: Check offers, price, specs

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Compared

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Compared

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Review

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3 Review

Amazon Kindle 2019 Review

Honor 20i review

Black Shark 2 Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM

Honor 20i sale in India today: Check offers, price, specs

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Compared

Apple iPhone 11 square camera setup all but confirmed

Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazon Mi Days Sale top deals

Deals

Amazon Mi Days Sale top deals
Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM
Honor 20i sale in India today: Check offers, price, specs

News

Honor 20i sale in India today: Check offers, price, specs
Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019

News

Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019
Honor 20, Honor 20i sale dates, offers revealed

News

Honor 20, Honor 20i sale dates, offers revealed

हिंदी समाचार

Mi Super Sale : शाओमी की सुपर सेल का दूसरा दिन आज, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स

Micromax को-फाउंडर Rahul Sharma आज भारत में Revolt Electric motorcycle को लॉन्च करेंगे, यहां क्लिक कर देखें लाइव इवेंट

Samsung Galaxy M40 Sale : आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा पंच होल डिस्प्ले वाला Galaxy M40, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Honor 20i Flash Sale: आज दोपहर 12 बजे पहली सेल के लिए उपलब्ध होगा Honor 20i, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और सेल ऑफर्स

Nubia Red Magic 3 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM
News
Samsung Galaxy M40 to go on sale today at 12PM
Honor 20i sale in India today: Check offers, price, specs

News

Honor 20i sale in India today: Check offers, price, specs
Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Compared

News

Nubia Red Magic 3 vs Black Shark 2: Compared
Apple iPhone 11 square camera setup all but confirmed

News

Apple iPhone 11 square camera setup all but confirmed
Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019

News

Top smartphones with 8GB RAM to buy in June 2019