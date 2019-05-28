comscore
  Samsung Galaxy M40 to reportedly launch in India on June 11: Expected price, features, specifications
Samsung Galaxy M40 to reportedly launch in India on June 11: Expected price, features, specifications

In a couple of weeks Samsung India is likely to launch two new smartphones in India. The first will be the Samsung Galaxy M40, and the other will be the Samsung Galaxy A10s.

  Published: May 28, 2019 11:39 AM IST
Image Credit: Ishan Aggarwal

Samsung’s new Galaxy M series has created quite a buzz for the company in India. To keep that going, Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch a new Galaxy M device, called Galaxy M40. This will be the fourth device in the new series, and reports hint at a possible launch in June.

Samsung Galaxy M40 leaked India launch date

Samsung has yet to officially reveal the launch date of the Galaxy M40. But YouTuber Technical Guruji claims that the launch could take place on June 11. The video posted, not only reveals the launch date, but also some key aspects of the upcoming device.

Samsung Galaxy M40 expected price, features, specifications

As per the leak, the Samsung Galaxy M40 will feature an Infinity-O display. This is essentially a display with a punch-hole at the top-left corner for the selfie camera. This allows for a full-screen design without the need for a notch.

Under the hood is expected to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset paired with Adreno 612 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. This falls in line with a recent Geekbench listing, which too mentioned the same set of internals. This will prove to be a departure from the other three Galaxy M smartphones, which are powered by Samsung’s Exynos chipsets. On the software front, the device is expected to run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with Samsung’s One UI on top.

The Galaxy M40 is further rumored to come with a triple-camera setup at the back with quite a few improvements when compared to the Galaxy M30. The leak further mentions that the smartphone will come with a capacitive fingerprint sensor.

As per a recent report, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M40 will be priced close to the Rs 25,000 mark in India. This will make it more expensive than the Galaxy M30, which is available for Rs 17,990 (128GB+6GB model). There have also been reports claiming that Samsung could launch another smartphone alongside the Galaxy M40. This smartphone in question is the Samsung Galaxy A10s.

