comscore Samsung Galaxy M40 update: Price in India, features, review
Samsung Galaxy M40 update rolling out with improvements to the camera, facial recognition and more

Samsung Galaxy M40 launched in India last month, and has now received its first software update. Read on to find out about the update, and the phone's price, features, and specifications.

  • Published: July 12, 2019 10:02 AM IST
Samsung launched its Galaxy M40 smartphone in India last month. And a month later, the company has started rolling out a software update for the smartphone. This update improves a couple of the smartphone’s features, and it also introduces a new Android security patch. Read on to find out everything about the new Samsung Galaxy M40 update.

Samsung Galaxy M40 update details

The Android 9 Pie-based firmware update comes with version number M405FDDU1ASG2, and is 378.40MB in size. The update mainly focuses on improving the performance of the camera as well as the facial recognition feature. Samsung though hasn’t detailed just how these two have been improved.

Besides these, the update also brings with the usual bug fixes and device stability improvements. It also brings in the June 2019 Android security patch to the device. As is the norm, the update is rolling out in phases. So if you’ve not yet received the update, you should soon.

Once the update is  ready, users will receive a notification. In the meantime, one can head over to the Settings -> Software Update menu to manually check for the update. On the update screen, Samsung warns that the device temperature is likely to temporarily increase during the update process. This, the company claims, is due to the “data download and associated behaviors”.

Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India, features, specifications

The Galaxy M40 launched in India with a price tag of Rs 19,990. It was initially made available via a flash sale model on Amazon India. Now however, it is easily available on open sale via the e-commerce site.

Features Huawei P30 Lite Samsung Galaxy M40 Motorola One Vision
Price 19990 19990 19999
Chipset Snapdragon 710 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.15-inch FHD+ 6.3-inch full-HD+ 6.3-inch 21:9 display-full HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 24MP+8MP+2MP 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Dual – 48MP + 5MP
Front Camera 32MP 16MP 25MP
Battery 3,340mAh 3,500mAh 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

  Published Date: July 12, 2019 10:02 AM IST

