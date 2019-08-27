Samsung is rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy M40 users. Users in India are reportedly receiving this update as well. The new Samsung Galaxy M40 update brings in the latest security patch, a couple of new features and more. Read on for all the details.

Samsung Galaxy M40 update details

The OTA update rolling out comes with software version M405FDDU1ASH1 and is 366MB in size, SamMobile reports. As is the norm, the update is rolling out in phases, and should reach all the units in the coming days. Once the OTA update is ready, users should receive a notification on their phone. Alternatively, they can manually check by heading over to Settings -> Software update -> Download and install.

As mentioned, the update brings with it the latest August 2019 Android security patch. This patch fixes quite a few critical vulnerabilities in the operating system. Besides this, the update also improves the overall camera performance.

As far as new features are concerned, the device’s cameras get a dedicated Night Mode. As the name suggests, this feature let’s you shoot long exposure shots in dark environments. The Samsung device also gets a new QR scanner. This will help users scan codes with the native camera without having to install a third-party app. It is also useful since the Galaxy M40 doesn’t support Bixby Vision, which comes with QR scanning capabilities out-of-the-box.

Prices in India, features, specifications

Samsung launched the Galaxy M40 smartphone in India back in June this year. It comes with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, and costs Rs 19,990. Check out the table below for the detailed features and specifications.

Features Samsung Galaxy M40 Price 19990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,500mAh

