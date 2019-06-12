Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Huawei P30 Lite vs Vivo V15: Compared

Samsung made a big change to its India strategy by introducing the online-only M-series. Yesterday, Samsung launched the fourth smartphone in the series – the Galaxy M40. It is the first smartphone in M-series to get punch-hole selfie camera. There are triple rear cameras at the back, a 3,500mAh battery and more. The Samsung Galaxy M40 will compete with the likes of Huawei P30 Lite and Vivo V15. Here’s all you need to know.

Price in India, availability

The Galaxy M40 is available for Rs 19,990. You can buy it from Amazon India starting June 18. The Huawei P30 Lite will set you back by Rs 19,490. It is also available via Amazon India. The Vivo V15 is available via Flipkart for Rs 19,990.

Screen size

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is equipped with a 6.3-inch FHD+ screen. The Huawei P30 Lite has a 6.15-inch FHD+ screen. The Samsung phone has in-display selfie camera whereas the P30 Lite has a water drop notch. Vivo has equipped with V15 with a 6.53-inch full screen FHD+ display without any notch. It is made possible thanks to the rising front camera.

Chipset, RAM and storage

The Galaxy M40 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. There is 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Vivo phone comes with MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. It is paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Huawei has equipped the P30 Lite with a Kirin 710 SoC. There is 4GB RAM and 128GB storage on the phone. A microSD card for further storage expansion is also present on the phones.

Cameras

The highlight of all the three smartphones is the triple rear camera setup. Huawei P30 Lite comes with a 24-megapixel primary camera. It is backed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

The Samsung Galaxy M40 comes with a 32-megapixel main camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, Samsung has equipped a 16-megapixel snapper.

The Vivo V15 Pro has a 12-megapixel rear camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front is a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie snapper.

Battery, OS and connectivity

The Huawei P30 Lite has the lowest battery capacity at 3,340mAh. It supports 18W fast charging tech. Next is the Galaxy M40 with a slightly larger 3,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The Vivo phone comes with a massive 4,000mAh battery along with fast charging feature.

Connectivity wise, all three phones come with dual SIM card slots and 4G VoLTE. There is also Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS. The M40 and Huawei phones have USB Type-C port. The Vivo phone comes with a microUSB port. Software-wise, you get Android 9 Pie with a custom OS on all three phones.

Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Huawei P30 Lite vs Vivo V15: Comparison table

Features Samsung Galaxy M40 Huawei P30 Lite Vivo V15 Display 6.3-inch Full HD+ 6.15-inch Full HD+ 6.53-inch Full HD+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

octa-core Huawei Kirin 710

octa-core MediaTek Helio P70

octa-core RAM 6GB 4GB/6GB 6GB Storage 128GB

(expandable) 128GB

(expandable) 64GB

(expandable) Rear Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel 24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel 24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel Front Camera 16-megapixel 32-megapixel 32-megapixel Battery 3,500mAh 3,340mAh 4,000mAh Connectivity Dual SIM 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Dual-SIM 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Android OS Android 9 Pie

(upgradable) Android 9 Pie

(upgradable) Android 9 Pie

(upgradable) Price Rs 19,990 Rs 19,490 Rs 19,990