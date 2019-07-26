Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline

To better compete with Chinese smartphone rivals such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo among others, Samsung came up with an online-only strategy. The company launched new Galaxy M-series smartphones that are sold via Amazon India. Now, it seems like the flagship Samsung Galaxy M40 smartphone will be available offline as well.

Samsung Galaxy M40 price (offline)

According to a report on 91Mobiles, Samsung is planning to make the smartphone available at offline stores for Rs 500 extra. On Amazon India, the Galaxy M40 is available for Rs 19,990. When the phone goes on sale offline, you will be able to buy it for Rs 20,490. As of now, Samsung hasn’t announced any plans of selling it offline. We advise you to take this news with a pinch of salt.

Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy M40 ships with Android 9 Pie OS with One UI on top. The device comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O display. It is the first M-series smartphone that comes with a punch-hole display. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC under the hood. The smartphone can be purchased in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. An option to further expand the storage using a microSD card slot is also present.

As far the cameras are concerned, the handset features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 32-megapixel sensor. It is paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The mid-range Galaxy M40 is equipped with a 3,500mAh battery. It offers support for 15W fast charging tech. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Features Samsung Galaxy M40 Price 19990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,500mAh

