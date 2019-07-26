comscore Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline for Rs 20,490: Report
News

Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline for Rs 20,490: Report

News

The Galaxy M-series smartphones are exclusively available online via Amazon India. A new report hints at the Galaxy M40 to become available offline for Rs 500 extra.

  • Published: July 26, 2019 5:17 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-m40-1

To better compete with Chinese smartphone rivals such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo among others, Samsung came up with an online-only strategy. The company launched new Galaxy M-series smartphones that are sold via Amazon India. Now, it seems like the flagship Samsung Galaxy M40 smartphone will be available offline as well.

Samsung Galaxy M40 price (offline)

According to a report on 91Mobiles, Samsung is planning to make the smartphone available at offline stores for Rs 500 extra. On Amazon India, the Galaxy M40 is available for Rs 19,990. When the phone goes on sale offline, you will be able to buy it for Rs 20,490. As of now, Samsung hasn’t announced any plans of selling it offline. We advise you to take this news with a pinch of salt.

Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy M40 ships with Android 9 Pie OS with One UI on top. The device comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O display. It is the first M-series smartphone that comes with a punch-hole display. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC under the hood. The smartphone can be purchased in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. An option to further expand the storage using a microSD card slot is also present.

As far the cameras are concerned, the handset features a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 32-megapixel sensor. It is paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The mid-range Galaxy M40 is equipped with a 3,500mAh battery. It offers support for 15W fast charging tech. Connectivity options include dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Features Samsung Galaxy M40
Price 19990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,500mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40

19990

Android 9 Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
32MP + 5MP + 8MP
  • Published Date: July 26, 2019 5:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Redmi K20 Pro update brings camera optimization and more
News
Redmi K20 Pro update brings camera optimization and more
Huawei Nova 5i Pro launched with quad-camera and Kirin 810

News

Huawei Nova 5i Pro launched with quad-camera and Kirin 810

Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline

Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed

News

Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed

OnePlus Music Festival announced in India

News

OnePlus Music Festival announced in India

Most Popular

Realme X Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Redmi K20 Pro update brings camera optimization and more

Huawei Nova 5i Pro launched with quad-camera and Kirin 810

Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline

Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed

OnePlus Music Festival announced in India

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline
Samsung Galaxy Book S to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

News

Samsung Galaxy Book S to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy S10-series update now rolling out
Xiaomi leads Indian market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint

News

Xiaomi leads Indian market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint
Lenovo Tab V7 launched in India: Price, specifications, availability

News

Lenovo Tab V7 launched in India: Price, specifications, availability

हिंदी समाचार

Honor के Smart TV में होगा पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा, इस दिन होगा लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy M40 को जल्द ही ऑफलाइन स्टोर्स से इस कीमत पर खरीद सकेंगे ग्राहक

WhatsApp : अलग-अलग डिवाइस पर चला पाएंगे एक व्हाट्सएप अकाउंट और भारत में जल्द शुरू होगी पेमेंट सर्विस

Motorola Moto E6 से कंपनी ने पर्दा हटाया, जानें कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Vivo Y90 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 6,990 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Redmi K20 Pro update brings camera optimization and more
News
Redmi K20 Pro update brings camera optimization and more
Huawei Nova 5i Pro launched with quad-camera and Kirin 810

News

Huawei Nova 5i Pro launched with quad-camera and Kirin 810
Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 will soon be available offline
Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed

News

Honor TV to sport a a pop-up camera; more details revealed
OnePlus Music Festival announced in India

News

OnePlus Music Festival announced in India