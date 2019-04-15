Samsung Galaxy M40 with Android 9 Pie spotted online, launch imminent

Samsung appears to be bringing one more addition to the new Galaxy M series. The company is likely to launch Galaxy M40, which has been spotted listed on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. The Samsung smartphone with codename SM-M405F/DS on Wi-Fi certification database is anticipated to get dubbed as the Galaxy M40.

While the Wi-Fi listing for the Samsung Galaxy M40 doesn’t reveal much about the phone, what is noticable here is that the handset will come running Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box instead of Android 8.1 Oreo previously seen on Galaxy M series phones. So far rumors only suggest that Samsung Galaxy M40 will offer a bigger display and better processor than the Galaxy M30.

At present, Samsung is selling three smartphones in the Galaxy M series – Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. The upcoming Galaxy M40 is expected to get priced slightly above Galaxy M30 and could share features like Galaxy A50.

Samsung’s latest mid-range Galaxy M30 smartphone is usually available via flash sales. The online M series also has Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 in India, and both devices are now up for open sale. The Samsung Galaxy M30, which offers a massive 5,000mAh battery, is priced at Rs 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. If you are interested in purchasing the higher 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, you can get it for Rs 17,990. The smartphone comes in Gradation Black and Gradation Blue color options.

The Galaxy M30 comes equipped with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device ships with dated Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience v9.5 out-of-the-box. In terms of processor, it packs Samsung’s own Exynos 7904 octa-core chipset, backed by 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

On the photography front, Samsung Galaxy M30 offers a triple camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel primary RGB sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. There is a 16-megapixel front shooter for selfies.