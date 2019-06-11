Samsung Galaxy M40 with Infinity-O display, 6GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Samsung has launched one more ‘M series’ smartphone in India today, called the Samsung Galaxy M40. The online-only smartphone will be made available through Amazon India and Samsung’s own online store, starting June 18. The Galaxy M40 comes in one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The highlight feature of Samsung Galaxy M40 is its punch-hole display and the triple-rear camera setup. It is Samsung’s first Galaxy M smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The smartphone also uses “On Screen Sound” technology instead of traditional earpiece, which is also first for the company.

Samsung Galaxy M40 price in India, availability and launch offers

Samsung will be selling the Galaxy M40 at Rs 19,990. The smartphone comes in one variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The handset will be made available through flash sales in India. The first flash sale is scheduled to take place next week on Tuesday, June 18, at 12:00PM on Amazon India and Samsung online store. It comes in two gradient colors – Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue.

Consumers purchasing Samsung Galaxy M40 will get Reliance Jio 4G Double-Data on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plans. This exclusive offer gives users savings worth Rs 3,110 over 10 recharges. The company has also partnered with Vodafone & Idea. On recharge of Rs 255, these customers would be entitled for cashback worth Rs 3,750 (as recharge vouchers of Rs 75 for up to 50 recharges). They would also get additional 0.5 GB data/day for up to 18 Months. Similarly, the Galaxy M40 buyers on Airtel would be entitled to 100 percent extra data for a period of 10 months. Users on the Rs 249 plan will get 4GB data per day, while Rs 349 plan will offer 6GB data per day for 10 months.

Samsung Galaxy M40 specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy M40 features 6.3-inch full-HD+ TFT LCD Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. The tiny hole in the display carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, the Galaxy M40 will pack a 32-megapixel primary lens in a triple-camera setup, while the other two sensors are tipped to include a 5-megapixel depth and 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M40 packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also supports microSD card expandability up to 512GB. The handset features rear physical fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C fast charging but doesn’t have the 3.5mm audio jack. The battery capacity on M40 is 3,500 mAh and it supports 15 watts USB Type-C fast charging. It runs Android 9 Pie based OneUI out-of-the-box.