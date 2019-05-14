comscore
Samsung Galaxy M40 with Infinity-O display tipped to be priced around Rs 25,000 in India

Samsung Galaxy M40 will be the fourth device in the Galaxy M lineup and will compete with Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo V15.

  Published: May 14, 2019 4:02 PM IST
Samsung is set to add another device to its Galaxy M lineup in India. The Korean giant is reportedly preparing to launch Galaxy M40 in India next as it prepares an arsenal of devices in the Galaxy M and Galaxy A lineup to challenge Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi in the country. The Galaxy M40 is expected to be the most powerful and feature packed device yet in the Galaxy M series, and will join the existing Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 smartphones. Samsung has already sold over 2 million Galaxy A-series smartphones in just 40 days and with the new Galaxy M device, it will try to replicate success in online retail segment as well.

Now, IANS is reporting that the Galaxy M40 will be priced nearly Rs 25,000 when it launches in India. The Galaxy M40 has already showed up in WiFi alliance certification database and the key specifications of the device has already leaked via a Geekbench listing of the smartphone. The Galaxy M40 bearing model number SM-M405F appeared on Geekbench early this month, and confirmed that it will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 mobile platform. The device listed on the benchmark came with 6GB of RAM and ran Android 9 Pie.

The Galaxy M40 will thus be a departure from the previous three Galaxy M smartphones which all used Samsung’s in-house Exynos processors. The Galaxy M40 is also tipped to feature hole punch display similar to the one seen on Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S10 smartphones. This will serve as another major differentiator in comparison to other three devices which feature a waterdrop notch. Samsung calls its hole punch design as Infinity-O design while the current design on Galaxy M is called Infinity-U display design.

The report notes that Samsung is also running #OMG campaign that is linked to the upcoming release of the Galaxy M40 in India. The Galaxy M40 could offer 128GB of storage in the base model itself and sport a triple rear camera setup similar to the Galaxy M30. With Galaxy M40, Samsung will compete with Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro and Vivo V15 in the smartphone segment. More details about the device are expected in the coming days but the focus will be around challenging Xiaomi in the Indian smartphone market.

  • Published Date: May 14, 2019 4:02 PM IST

