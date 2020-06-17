A few months ago, the Samsung Galaxy M41 first popped up online. The mid-range M-series device would have succeeded the popular Samsung Galaxy M40 from last year. The Samsung Galaxy M40 was one of the first mid-range phones to implement the punch-hole display cutout. However, in upgrading from the M30, Samsung had switched the AMOLED panel on the phone to an LCD panel on the Samsung Galaxy M40. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s with quad-camera, 5000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specifications, features

A similar change was reportedly set to come to the Samsung Galaxy M41 too. We heard Samsung was going to implement an OLED panel that was made by a third-party company on the M41. This would have contrasted other Samsung phones that use OLED panels made by the company itself. This third party was believed to be TCL's China Star Optoelectronics Technology. However, in a new development, Samsung has apparently canceled the plan and ditched the Galaxy M41 altogether.

As per a new report straight from South Korea, Samsung has apparently scrapped the Galaxy M41 in favor of the Samsung Galaxy M51. As per another report by SamMobile, we found out recently that the Samsung Galaxy M51 is in development. While not a lot of specifications are out yet, the phone is believed to be a rebranded Galaxy A51 with a few designs and hardware changes underneath. Samsung pulled off a similar move with the Galaxy M30s which was almost a rebranded Galaxy A50s.

Samsung also considered the Chinese display panels for the Galaxy M51. However, it seems the panels failed to meet the quality requirements for the brand. Samsung is hence, expected to ship the Galaxy M51 with its own display panels instead. The move to source display panels from China was likely to cut down costs for Samsung’s phones.

Samsung also recently launched the Galaxy A21s in India at a starting price of Rs 16,499. The mid-range phone from the company will compete with the Realme 6 series and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro. The latest Galaxy A21s smartphone looks to match the competition with its quad-camera system and a bigger battery.

