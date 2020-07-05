Samsung Galaxy M41 spotted with massive 6,800mAh battery

A few weeks ago, we heard reports that Samsung will ditch the Galaxy M41 entirely out of its M-series in favor of the upcoming Galaxy M51. However, this information may not be valid anymore. This is because a new certification has surfaced online and it points directly to the Samsung Galaxy M41. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update with June 2020 security patch

As per a report by GSMarena, the Samsung Galaxy M41 3C certification had been cleared last week on June 28. If we go by the certification, which is a very reliable indicator that the phone is still alive, we also spot some specifications of the upcoming M-series phone. This includes a massive 6,800mAh battery powering the phone. That is 800mAh larger than even Samsung’s recent M series phones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A31 price slashed in India to Rs 20,999, but there's even more discount

The 6,800mAh battery is actually comparable to the batteries used in larger tablets. Considering this is an M-series device, the Samsung Galaxy M41 could be priced at around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 in India. Hence, it will remain as of now, the only phone with such a large battery in the segment. There is also a picture of the large battery on the Safety Korea website.

The information points to the fact that Samsung may have found a way to solve its OLED panel supply issue. We heard Samsung was going to implement an OLED panel that was made by a third-party company on the M41. This would have contrasted other Samsung phones that use OLED panels made by the company itself. This third party was believed to be TCL’s China Star Optoelectronics Technology. However, in later development, Samsung had apparently canceled the plan and ditched the Galaxy M41 altogether.

In other news, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra just leaked on the web. The accidental leak showcases what appears to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in its full glory. This includes the new Copper color, the rear camera setup, and some elements regarding the design.