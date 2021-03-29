comscore Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India launch to happen soon, support page hints
News

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G to launch in India soon, support page hints

Mobiles

Samsung is soon expected to launch the Galaxy M42 5G in India, prior to which its support page has now gone live. Here's a look at the details we have.

Samsung-Galaxy-A52-14

Representative Image of Galaxy A52

Samsung is soon expected to launch a new smartphone in its Galaxy M series, possibly called the Galaxy M42 5G. The smartphone has been rumoured in the past giving us a look at the features it might have and the latest information hints at its launch in India soon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F02s India launch tipped, expected to start at price of Rs 8,999

The smartphone’s support page on Samsung India’s website is now live, hinting at the same. Read on to know more about it. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Snapdragon 865 to launch in India next week

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India launch soon

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G’s support page, with the model number ‘SM-M426B/DS’ has been spotted on the company’s website. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A72 first impressions: A OnePlus 9R competitor?

sam galaxy m42 support page

Image: MySmartPrice

This is the same model number that was found listed on the Bureau of India Standards (BIS), Wi-Fi Alliance, and Bluetooth SIG certification sites sometime back. All this gives us a strong feeling that the phone will arrive in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features, specs, price

While details aren’t concrete at the moment, the Samsung Galaxy M42 is most likely to be a 5G smartphone and fall in the mid-range price bracket.

Specs and features aren’t fully disclosed but we have some rumours to look at. It is suggested that the smartphone might get 128GB of internal storage as an option, which could be in addition to a possible 64GB of storage option.

The phone is likely to feature 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, a huge 6,000mAh battery, and a possible Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G might be priced under Rs 30,000.

In addition to this, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy A42 5G alongside. The device has also been spotted on BIS and could come with an AMOLED screen, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SOC, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

However, nothing is official at the time of writing. We will let you know once we get more information on this. Hence, stay tuned.

  Published Date: March 29, 2021 10:09 AM IST

Best Sellers