Samsung is soon expected to launch a new smartphone in its Galaxy M series, possibly called the Galaxy M42 5G. The smartphone has been rumoured in the past giving us a look at the features it might have and the latest information hints at its launch in India soon.

The smartphone's support page on Samsung India's website is now live, hinting at the same. Read on to know more about it.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India launch soon

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G's support page, with the model number 'SM-M426B/DS' has been spotted on the company's website.

This is the same model number that was found listed on the Bureau of India Standards (BIS), Wi-Fi Alliance, and Bluetooth SIG certification sites sometime back. All this gives us a strong feeling that the phone will arrive in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G features, specs, price

While details aren’t concrete at the moment, the Samsung Galaxy M42 is most likely to be a 5G smartphone and fall in the mid-range price bracket.

Specs and features aren’t fully disclosed but we have some rumours to look at. It is suggested that the smartphone might get 128GB of internal storage as an option, which could be in addition to a possible 64GB of storage option.

The phone is likely to feature 64-megapixel quad rear cameras, a huge 6,000mAh battery, and a possible Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G might be priced under Rs 30,000.

In addition to this, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy A42 5G alongside. The device has also been spotted on BIS and could come with an AMOLED screen, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SOC, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

However, nothing is official at the time of writing. We will let you know once we get more information on this. Hence, stay tuned.