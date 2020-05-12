comscore Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s could arrive in India soon
Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s could arrive in India soon

Samsung Galaxy M51 and M31s devices will reportedly be launched in India soon, but the exact date is currently unknown.

  Published: May 12, 2020 1:06 PM IST
Samsung is rumored to be working on two new phones, which could be Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s. As per a report, the company will be offering these Galaxy phones with a 128GB storage option. It is likely to launch the handset in other variants too. It is said that the Samsung Galaxy M51 will likely be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A51.

The device reportedly bears model number SM-M515F. The Galaxy M31s, on the other hand, is said to have model number SM-M317F.  The rest of the details regarding these Samsung mobile phones are currently under wraps. Moreover, the company is yet to confirm the development of the Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s. So, you are advised to take every information with a pinch of salt.

Sammobile claims that Galaxy M51 and M31s devices will be launched in India, but the exact date is currently unknown. The device could feature a new design and sport a massive battery. The previously leaked renders claimed that the Samsung Galaxy M51 will have a flat display with no curved edges. It is likely to offer thin bezels on all sides, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the top edge.

Just like recent Samsung phones, this device is too expected to feature a USB Type-C port, which will be situated at the bottom edge of the phone. There will be no side-mounted fingerprint scanner. As per the renders, there will also be a fingerprint scanner. It is said to feature a 6.5-inch display and a 6,000mAh battery. The renders suggest that the triple rear camera setup will be placed in a rectangular-shaped module. The Samsung Galaxy A51 is currently listed on the Amazon India website with a price label of Rs 25,250.

Features Samsung Galaxy A51
Price 23999
Chipset Exynos 9611 SoC
OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Display AMOLED-6.5-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM with 64GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
Front Camera 32MP
Battery 4,000mAh
