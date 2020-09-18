comscore Samsung Galaxy M51 sale today via Amazon: Price in India, specs, offers
Samsung Galaxy M51 flash sale today via Amazon: Price in India, specifications, offers

  • Updated: September 18, 2020 9:30 AM IST
The Samsung Galaxy M51 flash sale will take place in India today and interested buyers can head to Amazon. The device will be up for sale at 12:00PM. The Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India starts from Rs 24,999. For the same price, the new mid-range phone from Samsung comes with a 7,000mAh battery, 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 730G, and more. Read on to find out everything about the new Samsung Galaxy M series phone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 gets Rs 15,000 discount offer: How to avail, price in India, specifications

Samsung Galaxy M51: Price in India, sale offers

The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a price tag of Rs 24,999. For the same price, customers will get the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The brand is also offering the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which will cost you Rs 26,999. As for the sale offers, customers can avail Rs 2,000 discount if they have HDFC bank cards. You also get EMI option on Amazon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 likely to feature two telephoto lenses

Galaxy M51: Specifications, features

The device comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display. There is a punch-hole display design and the cut out is placed in the top centre. Samsung hasn’t added its in-house Exynos chipset, and you get a Snapdragon 730G chipset. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage, which is expandable using a microSD card slot. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G spotted on TENAA, price leaked

The Galaxy M51 smartphone ships with OneUI, which is based on Android 10. As for the photography session, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens offering a 123-degree field-of-view. The rear camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel sensor. It features a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

  • Published Date: September 18, 2020 9:27 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 18, 2020 9:30 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 9i की पहली सेल आज, सिर्फ Rs. 923 की EMI पर खरीदें 5000mAh बैटरी वाला दमदार स्मार्टफोन

Realme C12 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, सिर्फ Rs 1000 EMI में खरीदें 6000mAh बैटरी और 13MP ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा वाला फोन

Realme Narzo 10A की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, 5000mAh बैटरी, 4 कैमरा फोन Rs 1000 EMI पर खरीदें

Sony Xperia 5 II दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन्स के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

अब तक की सबसे कम कीमत में मिल रहा है OnePlus 7T Pro, हुआ है भारी प्राइस कट

Best Sellers