Samsung Galaxy M51, M31s could feature 64MP camera

South Korean tech giant Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series smartphones. Of these, the Galaxy M01 and M11 budget mid-range devices are expected to be announced in India next month. Apart from these, the brand is also expected to launch the new Samsung Galaxy M51. Also Read - Samsung may launch budget smartphones with removable battery once again

As per reports by SamMobile, The Samsung Galaxy M51 is actually a rebranded Galaxy A51 with some tweaked specifications and small hardware changes. Now a new report by the publication states that the Galaxy M51 would come with a quad-camera setup on the rear of the phone. This includes a main 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 by Samsung. In contrast, the Galaxy A51 also features a similar quad-camera setup but has a 48-megapixel main sensor. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01 renders leaked ahead of launch, M01s already in the pipeline

The company confirmed that it would launch the smartphone in the country in the month of July. The Samsung Galaxy M51 will also reportedly have the model number SM-M515F and that it will a variant that features 128GB internal storage. Another device coming to Samsung’s mid-range M-series is the Galaxy M31s. With the model number SM-M317F, the Samsung Galaxy M31s will reportedly feature a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup and 128GB storage as well. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A51 with 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs 27,999

Not much apart from this is known about the Galaxy M51 and M31s as of now. However, with the official launches inching closer, we can expect more information on both the devices soon.

Samsung Galaxy A51 launched in 8GB RAM

In other news, Samsung has just launched a new variant of its mid-range smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A51 in India. The company shared the specifications, pricing, and availability details regarding the variant as part of the announcement. This new variant will sport similar specifications as observed in past Galaxy A51 devices.

The only change that users will notice is the 8GB RAM instead of 6GB RAM. It is worth noting that the company initially launched the Galaxy A51 smartphone in January. During the launch, the company announced the 8GB RAM variant but did not reveal the pricing or availability. Let’s check out the details regarding the Samsung Galaxy A51 here.

