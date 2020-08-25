Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch and price details tipped

The Samsung Galaxy M51 will launch in India in the second week of September, as per a fresh IANS report. The cited source says that this mid-range device will offer a whopping 7,000mAh battery. Citing people familiar with the development, the report has also revealed what could be the possible price. The Samsung Galaxy M51 will reportedly be priced between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note series could soon be merged with Galaxy Z Fold lineup: Report

The device will likely arrive with an AMOLED display. If leaks are to believed, we will see a hole-punch display design, and triple cameras at the back panel. If the handset offers the mentioned battery capacity, then this will be the first in the world to feature a 7,000mAh. Read on to know more about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone.

Expected specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is tipped to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor. Based on earlier renders, the device will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout. At the back of the phone will likely be a triple-camera module and a fingerprint scanner. Elements like a USB Type-C connector and a headphone jack are also expected. The rear camera setup may include a 64-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

It is said to come with a 7,000mAh battery. This will surely offer a lot of battery life, but topping up this battery would take time. It is being rumored that the phone will come with support for 25W fast charging tech. The Samsung Galaxy M51 scored 545 points on Geekbench’s single-core score and the multi-core score for the phone was 1,775. The smartphone will likely ship with Android 10 out of the box. The rest of the details are currently under wraps.