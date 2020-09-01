The Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch will officially take place at 12:00PM on September 10. Amazon has posted a teaser on its site, revealing the phone’s design, features, and India launch date. Ahead of the launch, we already know the possible specifications of the handset as it was launched in Germany yesterday. It was launched with a price label of EUR 360 (around Rs 31,500). The Samsung Galaxy M51 is expected to be priced between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in India, and will go on sale via Amazon. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 (2020) appears on Dutch retailer website; Specifications revealed

The biggest selling point of the Samsung Galaxy M51 will be its 7,000mAh battery. It is the first world to offer more than a 6,000mAh battery. The company ships the device with a 25W fast charger. Apart from these, you get a big AMOLED screen, 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and more. If you have plans to buy this Samsung phone, then read on to know more about its specifications. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 launched with 6.7-inch display, 7,000mAh battery, and five cameras

Samsung Galaxy M51 specifications

In Germany, the Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display. There is a punch-hole display design and the cut out is placed in the top centre. The company hasn’t revealed the chipset name, but Amazon reveals that it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC under the hood. If rumors and leaks are to be believed, Samsung will offer a Snapdragon 730 chipset. It will be paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage, which will be expandable. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Lite is coming to India: All you need to know

The Galaxy M51 smartphone ships with OneUI, which is based on Android 10. As for the photography session, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens offering a 123-degree field-of-view. The rear camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel sensor. It features a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.