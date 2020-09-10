comscore Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch today: Expected price, specifications
Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch today: Expected price, specifications and more

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is already available in Germany, and it is now all set to make its debut in India with a Snapdragon 730G SoC.

  • Updated: September 10, 2020 9:21 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy M51

The Samsung Galaxy M51 will be launched in India today and the event will begin at 12:00PM. The device is already available in Germany, and it is now all set to make its debut in India with a Snapdragon 730G SoC. It is the first phone in the world to come with a whopping 7,000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy M51 comes with a price label of EUR 360 in Germany, which is around Rs 31,600 in India. However, rumors suggest that it will be priced between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in India. Also Read - Android 11: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Samsung get beta versions

Samsung Galaxy M51: Specifications, features

The device will launch with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display. The panel operates at full-HD+ resolution. There is a punch-hole display design and the cut out is placed in the top centre. The company will ship it with a 25W fast charger. The new smartphone from Samsung will offer a 7,000mAh battery. It will offer support for reverse charging. Also Read - OnePlus Nord sale in India today via Amazon: Price, sale details, specifications

Watch: Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

In Germany, the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone ships with OneUI, which is based on Android 10. As for the photography session, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Amazon hasn’t yet revealed the rest of the camera details. But outside India, the device packs a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens offering a 123-degree field-of-view. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus battery capacity revealed in 3C listing

At the back of the phone, one will also find a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. There is also a 32-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies. In Germany, Samsung is selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Users also get the option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card slot. The Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India, sale, availability, and the rest of the details will be revealed today. The latest Samsung Galaxy M series phone will likely go on sale via Amazon and Samsung’s official site.

  • Published Date: September 10, 2020 8:47 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 10, 2020 9:21 AM IST

