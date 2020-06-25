comscore Samsung Galaxy M51 launch likely delayed to September | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy M51 launch likely delayed to September because of production issues

This new information comes weeks after initial reports surfaced hinting at a June or July launch. In the meantime, let’s check out the details regarding the Samsung Galaxy M51 here including the delay and more.

  Published: June 25, 2020 7:58 PM IST
Samsung is currently working on a number of unannounced smartphones behind the scenes. The company has not shared any details regarding the rumored devices. However, bits of information continue to make their way online. According to the latest information available, it looks like the company may have delayed the launch of a smartphone. Inspecting the information, Samsung has likely pushed back the launch of its Galaxy M51 smartphone. This new information comes weeks after initial reports surfaced hinting at a June or July launch. In the meantime, let’s check out the details regarding the Samsung Galaxy M51 here including the delay and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 675 chipset

Samsung Galaxy M51 launch delay details

According to a report from MySmartPrice, sources have revealed that the company is delaying the device. The report also noted that the company is likely pushing back the device launch due to production issues. It is also worth noting that the smartphone initially surfaced in December 2019. First reports stated that the device entered production and could likely launch in “a few weeks”. In absence of the launch, more reports revealed that the device may land in June or July. Checking the report, it seems that the production problems have nothing to do with the design of the smartphone. Instead, these issues are related to the slow rate of manufacturing in the Samsung factory. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s could feature 64MP camera, reveals report

Past reports also indicated that the M51 may be the most powerful device in the Samsung Galaxy M lineup. However, no other information has leaked to back the claims. As per previous reports, the rumored smartphone has also made its way on the Geekbench database. The entry did not reveal the exact specifications of the upcoming smartphone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s could arrive in India soon

But, the Geekbench listing does indicate the presence of a Qualcomm SoC along with 8GB RAM. This information is in line with the Geekbench details. In addition, the device will also likely run on a 64-megapixel camera along with 128GB internal storage and Android 10-based One UI 2.0.

