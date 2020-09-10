comscore Samsung Galaxy M51 launched in India: Price, specs, offers, sale details
Samsung Galaxy M51 launched in India: Price, sale date, offers, full specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India is set at Rs 24,999. It will be seen competing against the OnePlus Nord.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has finally been launched in India and the device features a whopping 7,000mAh battery. The smartphone packs a Snapdragon 700 series processor and an AMOLED display. The Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India is set at Rs 24,999. It will be seen competing against the OnePlus Nord, which is available in India with the same price label. The Samsung Galaxy M51 will go on sale on September 18, and it will be available via Amazon and Samsung Shop. The device will also be available via the leading retail stores. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 India launch today: Expected price, specifications and more

Samsung Galaxy M51: Price in India, offers

The Samsung Galaxy M51 price in India starts from Rs 24,999. For the same price, the South Korean giant will be selling the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which comes with a price label of Rs 26,999. Customers can avail flat Rs 2,000 off on HDFC bank cards and EMI on Amazon. Also Read - Android 11: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Samsung get beta versions

Watch: Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Galaxy M51: Specifications, features

The device comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display. There is a punch-hole display design and the cut out is placed in the top centre. Samsung hasn’t added its in-house Exynos chipset, and you get a Snapdragon 730G chipset. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage, which is expandable using a microSD card slot. Also Read - OnePlus Nord sale in India today via Amazon: Price, sale details, specifications

The Galaxy M51 smartphone ships with OneUI, which is based on Android 10. As for the photography session, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is accompanied by a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens offering a 123-degree field-of-view. The rear camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel sensor. It features a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

