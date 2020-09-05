comscore Samsung Galaxy M51 listed on Amazon India site with key specs
Samsung Galaxy M51 listed on Amazon India site with Snapdragon 730G SoC and other key specs

The Amazon India site confirms Samsung Galaxy M51 chipset, display, battery, and quad rear cameras.

  Updated: September 5, 2020 3:24 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M51

The Samsung Galaxy M51 will officially launch in India on September 10 and the event will begin at 12:00PM. The device is listed on the Amazon India website with key specifications. The Samsung Galaxy M51 was recently launched in Europe, and it will be available in the Indian market with similar specs, as per Amazon. The dedicated page by the e-commerce giant confirms chipset, display, battery, and quad rear cameras. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S10 lowest price deal of Rs 47,999 on Amazon India: Check details

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is widely rumored to be priced between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 in India. The device will launch with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ Infinity-O display. The panel operates at full-HD+ resolution. There is a punch-hole display design and the cut out is placed in the top centre. It is the first phone in the world to come with a whopping 7,000mAh battery.  The company will ship it with a 25W fast charger. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review: The king of the hill

Watch: Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

It will offer support for reverse charging. In Europe, the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone ships with OneUI, which is based on Android 10. As for the photography session, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Amazon hasn’t yet revealed the rest of the camera details. But outside India, the device packs a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens offering a 123-degree field-of-view. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 with up to 3-week battery life unveiled

The rear camera setup also includes a 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel sensor. In Europe, Samsung is offering 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage, which will be expandable via a microSD card. The company will reveal the India price, sale, availability, and the rest of the details on September 10. It will likely be available for purchase via Amazon and Samsung’s official site.

Features Samsung Galaxy M40
Price 19999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.3-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 3,500mAh
  • Published Date: September 5, 2020 3:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: September 5, 2020 3:24 PM IST

Best Sellers