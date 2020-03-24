The alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy M51 smartphone have surfaced on the web. The leaked renders suggest that the device will pack three cameras at the back and one camera on the front. The images show this Samsung Galaxy M series phone with a punch-hole display design. The cut-out, which is placed on the top left of the screen, will house a selfie.

The renders also claim that the Samsung Galaxy M51 will have a flat display with no curved edges. It is likely to offer thin bezels on all sides, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the top edge. Just like recent Samsung phones, this device is too expected to feature a USB Type-C port, which will be situated at the bottom edge of the phone. There will be no side-mounted fingerprint scanner. As per the renders, there will also be a fingerprint scanner.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

The high-resolution images have been shared by OnLeaks and Pigtou. The latter has also published a 360-degree render video on its website. The renders suggest that the triple rear camera setup will be placed in a rectangular-shaped module. If reports are to be believed, the Galaxy M51 will be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M40. This is because there is no Samsung Galaxy M50.

As for the specifications and features, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is said to feature a 6.5-inch display. The cited source has mentioned that there are chances that the Galaxy M51 might launch with Galaxy M41 label. At the moment, it is unknown what will be the name of this smartphone. Also, there is no clarity on when Samsung is planning to make it official.

Features Samsung Galaxy M40 Price 19999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.3-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 32MP + 5MP + 8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 3,500mAh

Story Timeline