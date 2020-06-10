Samsung is launching another mid-range handset as part of its popular M-series. This upcoming phone is the Samsung Galaxy M51 and the device was recently spotted on the benchmarking platform Geekbench. The new M-series device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and has the model number SM-M515F. The listing also reveals that at least one variant of the phone has 8GB RAM. Also Read - Samsung Days Sale on Flipkart begins today; check best deals and discounts

The Samsung Galaxy M51 got a score of 545 points on Geekbench’s single-core score while the multi-core score for the phone was 1,775. The phone can also be seen running on Android 10. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A (2021) series could feature support for wireless charging

Based on earlier renders, the Galaxy M51 will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout. At the back of the phone will likely be a triple-camera module and a fingerprint scanner. Elements like a USB Type-C connector and a headphone jack are also expected.

Samsung Galaxy M51: What we know so far

As per some previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy M51 is actually a rebranded Galaxy A51 with some tweaked specifications and small hardware changes. Now a new report by the publication states that the Galaxy M51 would come with a quad-camera setup on the rear of the phone. This includes a main 64-megapixel ISOCELL Bright GW1 by Samsung. In contrast, the Galaxy A51 also features a similar quad-camera setup but has a 48-megapixel main sensor.

The company confirmed that it would launch the smartphone in the country in the month of July. The Samsung Galaxy M51 will also reportedly have the model number SM-M515F and that it will a variant that features 128GB internal storage. Not much besides this is currently known about the Samsung Galaxy M51.

Meanwhile, Samsung just launched its latest tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in the Indian market. This launch comes days after the electronics giant first shared posts teasing the launch. Interested buyers can head to Samsung India, Amazon India, and leading retail stores to pre-book the device before the launch. In addition, the company also shared some interesting pre-booking and launch offers for the Tab S6 Lite.