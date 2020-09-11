comscore Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord comparison | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Which midrange phone is best at Rs 25,000?

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has just launched at Rs 24,999 and it directly competes with the OnePlus Nord. Find out how these two compare in specs.

  • Updated: September 11, 2020 7:28 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy M51 smartphone as its latest offering in the midrange segment. The Galaxy M51 is priced starting at Rs 24,999 for the base model and comes in two different storage variants. However, in the same segment, OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord with a similar proposition. The OnePlus Nord is priced starting at Rs 24,999 for the base model and comes in three different storage variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Samsung Galaxy M51 and OnePlus Nord across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance, and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 Vs M31s: परफॉरमेंस के मामले में कौन है बेस्ट?

Display and Design Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions: Aims to rule Rs 25,000 segment

The Samsung Galaxy M51 features a 6.7 Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The refresh rate stands at 60Hz and there’s an in-display fingerprint sensor built-in. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels with 408ppi pixel density. This display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Samsung phone weighs 213 grams while the OnePlus Nord measures 184g. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 launched in India: Price, sale date, offers, full specifications

Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Specifications

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy M51 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset. Samsung offers its phone with 128GB storage and an option between 6GB as well as 8GB RAM. The OnePlus Nord has a base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There’s another variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end variant gets 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Price

OnePlus Nord

The Samsung Galaxy M51 of 6GB + 128GB is priced Rs 24,999 while the top-end variant comes at Rs 26,999. The price of OnePlus Nord 6GB+64GB variant is Rs 24,999 whereas the 128GB version costs Rs 27,999. The top-end variant costs Rs 29,999.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has a 64-megapixel main camera along with a 5-megapixel macro camera. There’s also 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. On the front, it has 32-megapixel camera for selfies. The OnePlus Nord has a 48-megapixel main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor. The second camera is an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. There’s also a 5-megapixel depth lens and 2-megapixel Macro lens main camera. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord has a 32-megapixel main camera and a 8-megapixel wide-angle camera.

Battery

The battery of Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by 7000mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus Nord which has a 4115mAh. Samsung offers a 25W fast wired charging system whereas the Nord gets a 30W fast wired charging system.

