Affordable Samsung Galaxy M52 coming to India, launch teased on Amazon website

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone is coming to India sooner than one can imagine. Earlier on Tuesday, the affordable Samsung smartphone was teased on Amazon India website, which hints at the imminent launch.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer hasn't revealed the launch date yet, but it is likely to be out in the days to come, possibly by the end of this month. The upcoming Galaxy M52 5G will join the Galaxy M32 5G, which launched in India a few months ago.

With the Amazon listing going live, it is confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M52 will be available on the e-commerce website and Samsung's official e-store once released in the country. The product listing page doesn't reveal the launch or the availability date but confirms that it is going to be a "monster" of the phone. This possibly hints at powerful performance and also a bigger battery.

Samsung Galaxy M52 specifications leaked

The Samsung Galaxy M52 has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the last few months. Leaked renders previously revealed the design of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. It shows a triple rear camera system paired with LED flash. Similar to the recently announced Galaxy M32 5G smartphone, the M52 is tipped to feature vertical stripes on the rear panel. On the front, the smartphone is said to include hole punch cut out for the front camera to fit in.

In addition to the design, some of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M52 include a 120hz screen refresh rate, a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, and triple rear camera system.

In terms of camera specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M52 is tipped to feature a 64-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone is likely to include a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. Past leaks also revealed that the phone will run Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.