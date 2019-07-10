Samsung launched its online-only M-series smartphones to take on the likes of Xiaomi, Realme and Asus. Samsung has already launched four smartphones, and the latest leak hints at one more smartphone incoming. The Samsung Galaxy M60 hands-on video has been leaked revealing its design and camera specifications.

YouTuber Angry Agrawalji shared the video of the alleged Samsung Galaxy M60. It shows the front of the smartphone with an Infinity-U notched display and thick bezel at the bottom. It is quite surprising as considering the Galaxy M40 has a punch-hole display, you would expect the M60 to come with a similar display panel. The leaked video does not reveal any details about the display size or resolution.

Samsung Galaxy M60 camera details

Moving on, the back of the smartphone has a vertically stacked dual camera module on the top left. You have the camera sensors on the top and bottom, and an LED flash at the center. Out of the two cameras, one will be of 48-megapixel resolution (Sony IMX586) and the other will be 16-megapixel.

The leaked video does not hint at whether the secondary sensor has a telephoto or ultra-wide-angle lens. However, considering the M-series cameras includes an ultra-wide-angle, we can expect the same here. The video also shows a physical fingerprint scanner at the back.

It is important to note that we haven’t come across any Galaxy M60 leaks yet. We would advise taking this leak with a pinch of salt. If indeed Samsung is working on the Galaxy M60 we would come across leaked renders or benchmark listing which will offer a little confirmation. As of now, there is no word on the price or release date. But as the launch gets closer, we expect to see more leaks pouring in.