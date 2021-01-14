comscore Samsung Galaxy M02s sale date revealed: This is when you can buy it
Samsung Galaxy M02s sale date revealed: This is when you can buy it

Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, an Infinity-V display, and more features.

Samsung recently launched the budget Galaxy M02s budget smartphone in India. While at the time of the launch we didn’t know its availability details, we now have a sale date. Read on to know when you can buy the smartphone, among features, specs, and more. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 India Launch Event 2021 LIVE Updates: Event begins

Samsung Galaxy M02s Price, Availability

It is revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M02s will be available to buy in India on January 19 as part of its first sale. The sale date is now live on Amazon India, from where you can purchase the phone. You can also buy it via the Samsung online store and key offline stores across the country. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut, Signal ramps up hiring

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 hands-on video leak unveil smartphone design, specs and S-Pen

The Galaxy M02s is priced at Rs. 8,999 for 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and Rs. 9,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy M02s Features, Specs

The ‘Max Up’ smartphone is touted as a performance and battery centric device, coming under 10K. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. It gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

The device comes with a 6.5-inch HD+LCD IPS display and comes in two RAM/Storage options: 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. The storage options can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

On the camera front, there are triple rear cameras rated at 13-megapixel (main camera), 2-megapixel (depth sensor), and 2-megapixel (macro lens), and a 5-megapixel front camera. It runs Samsung One UI based on Android 10. Additionally, it supports facial recognition but doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner as opposed to the rivals such as the Realme C15 or the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime that have one.

The Samsung Galaxy M02s comes in Black, Blue, and Red color variants and features a ‘Haze and Matt’ design, which is refreshing for a Samsung budget smartphone.

Published Date: January 14, 2021 7:06 PM IST
  • Published Date: January 14, 2021 7:06 PM IST

