Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could be offered in 4 models; 2 LTE and 2 5G variants: Report

Samsung is likely to replicate the Galaxy S10 success by offering up to 4 models of the Galaxy Note 10. These could include two LTE models and two 5G models.

  Published: April 8, 2019 8:23 PM IST
For the past few years, Samsung had been launching two models of the Galaxy S-series smartphones, but this year, the company launched four models. These included a compact model, a regular and plus variant, and a 5G model. Now, looks like the Samsung is looking to replicate the success of the Galaxy S10 for its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 10.

According to a report on ETNews, Samsung will launch a smaller Galaxy Note 10 model with 6.28-inch display and triple rear cameras. The company will also offer a slightly larger model with a 6.75-inch display and quad cameras at the back. Both of these models will reportedly feature LTE connectivity.

There will be other two models of the Galaxy Note 10 as well, fearing the same screen size and camera combination at the back, but the differentiating factor here will be 5G, instead of LTE connectivity. The report does not mention anything about the internal specifications or the battery capacity. But given the fact the 5G will suck out more juice from the battery, we wouldn’t be surprised to see these two models sporting bigger battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could abandon physical buttons, to launch in August: Report

Just like every other year, the Galaxy Note-smartphone will be unveiled in August and will go on sale later in the month, according to the reports. The smartphone will be power by Exynos 9820 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. The smartphone is also expected to come with dual front cameras, and the fourth camera on the Galaxy Note 10 will likely be the ToF depth sensor for portrait mode photos.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 likely to boast quad cameras with '3D Depth sensor' lens

The Huawei P30 Pro has raised the bar for photography, and we would love to see Samsung add periscope style zooming capabilities. But will that actually happen with the Galaxy Note 10, or we will have to wait for Galaxy S11, or we won’t see that at all, remains to be seen.

