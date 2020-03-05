comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 10 gets March 2020 security patch | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ gets March 2020 security patch

The latest update for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ brings fixes for 25 security vulnerability for the One UI interface and applications.

  Published: March 5, 2020 8:28 PM IST
samsung galaxy note 10 plus hands on

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its last year’s Galaxy Note 10 flagship series. These include the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones. The update brings in the March 2020 security patch along with few bug fixes and stability improvements.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+ users are getting the update in countries including the UK, Spain, Hungary, and the Netherlands. However, there’s currently no information on how long users in other regions, including India, will have to wait for the update, Sammobile reports.

The latest update for the Galaxy Note 10 bumps up the software version to N970FXXS3BTB9. The Galaxy Note 10+ update, on the other hand, brings the software build number to N975FXXS3BTB9. The OTA update is about 150MB in size and runs on the latest Android 10-based One UI 2.0 operating system. Samsung changelog only mentions some security improvements with the latest update.

The OTA update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series is rolling in stages for select users in Europe. Hence, it could take a while in reaching all units gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to the Settings > About Phone > Software updates.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review: Redefining premium indulgence

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review: Redefining premium indulgence

March 2020 security update

According to the Android Bulletin website, the March 2020 security update primarily fixes several high and moderate security issues. One of these flaws could have allowed a remote attacker to use a specially crafted file and execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Samsung’s patch notes also detail 25 more vulnerability fixes for the One UI interface and applications.

The update does not bring any new features to the Galaxy Note 10/10+ devices. It just includes the bug fixes, security enhancements with March 2020 Android security patch. However, the previous month update for the smartphones did improve the face recognition and navigation gestures along with February 2020 security patch.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: March 5, 2020 8:28 PM IST

